Last month, Loyola High School in Los Angeles celebrated Senior Braun Levi for moving to the best national ranks of young tennis.

The 18-year-old took another victory a few days ago and won the Mission League Doubles Championship. On a photo is the radiant Levi next to teammate Cooper Schwartz and holds four fingers one for each of his four straight competition -Doubles Championships.

Those achievements had to be a bit of a balm for the Levi family, just a few months after their house burned in Pacific Palisades in the fire storm of January. The family had moved to the South Bay.

It felt outside the concept, when Loyola director Jamal Adams e -mailed students and staff of the Catholic Jesuit school to inform them that Levi was killed in a traffic accident, a month before his graduation in high school.

Braun was a radiant presence in our Loyola family, wrote Adams and brought light, joy and inspiration to everyone he touched.

The director invited the Loyola School family for a prayer vigil on the campus Sunday evening. All members of our community are very welcome to come to us while we gather in unity and memory, Adams wrote.

The police of Manhattan Beach said they had arrested a 33-year-old woman from Los Angeles on suspicion of drunken driving and murder in connection with the crash, which they said they performed after midnight on Sunday morning.

A short press release from the department only said that at 12:46 a call came in on a traffic accident with a pedestrian in the 100 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. They found the victim that they did not identify were on the street.

The police statement said that Jenia Belt from Los Angeles was arrested in the crash. Belt stayed in the prison of Manhattan Beach on Sunday, said a police watch commander.

Friends have showered Levis Social Media accounts with tribute to him. Levi would go to the University of Virginia in the fall.

Everyone you got to know know how happy they are, one message said. You have never met a stranger and have an impact on everyone you have met. I go to live as great every day and love as you.

Another one said: “Whether you were lucky to cross with him for an hour or a lifetime, he left an impression. It was impossible to be sad or bored when Braun was around, and his gift to lift the people around him was really single.”

The images of Levis Social Media indicate a prototypical education in South California. In a high Sierra-Lake with his family, arm-in-arm with friends on the beach, he pose for a selfie with actor Adam Sandler and Rocken a pink suit and a fedora next to a horse racing track.

Only two years ago did another Loyola High Student Athlete died in the last weeks of his high school career. Ryan Times, a pitcher in the baseball team, was beaten and killed by a train in April 2023, when the school was during the spring break.

Brian held, coach of the Loyola Varsity Tennis team, called Levi, a three-year-old captain, “probably the most decorated player who ever played for the school.”

Held kept taught in AP -economy and statistics. “We are all amazed, destroyed and deeply saddened with this tragedy,” said via e -mail. “Braun was the most amazing, all-round leader, of whom everyone loved, even his opponents. He was exactly that type of child unique and special. As one of his teachers I witnessed how he brought joy to everyone.”

Levi is survived by his parents and an older sister.

Times Staff Writer Eric Sondheimer has contributed to this report.

Register for Essential California for news, functions and recommendations from De La Times and Beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.