Malden, Mass., To open the first Asian-American community center





After years of trying to secure a location, the message that the coalition was finally closed on what a former dental practice seemed to spread on Pearl Street as a running fire. And on Saturday a somewhat spontaneous celebration was quickly thrown together. Invited guests and members of the community bowed and thanked during the ceremony on Saturday in Malden. Barry Chin/Globe staff The goal is to have a place where the Asian American residents of Malden can call home, said Andrea So, the coalition president, during the event on Saturday. This is the community that comes together. In Malden, round 29 percent of the population Identifies Asian, the second highest percentage in the state behind Quincy and Lexington. Maldens Asian American population is a mix of recent immigrants from China, Vietnam, India and the Philippines, as well as people born here. On Saturday, leaders of the Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition called their upcoming neighbors of Pearl Street and local politicians they said they were very supportive during the entire process and organized a block party that served as an opening ceremony. It went without problems before thunderstorms rolled on Saturday night. A spokesperson for the mayor of Malden Gary Christenson read a statement on behalf of the mayor: we not only want to congratulate Gmaacc on today's monumental milestone, but also thank them for everything they have done and I know they will continue to do what is perfectly mentioned in their motto, which brings together communities in Malden. For a crowd of a few dozen, Sun and Mai du, co-founder of the coalition and head of the Wah Lum Kung Fu & Tai Chi Academy or Martial Arts, a red-wrapped whole roasted pig, which lay on a table under oranges and greens with the crowd of different droatels. The entire community can eat together! Said du after a dozen people together hold a large snanes that it In the pig crispy back. On the far right, Mai du, co -founder of the Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition, led the ceremonial cutting of a roast pig. Barry Chin/Globe staff So and du relieved incense and spread rice and salt to clean the structures of energy prior to the upcoming renovation. Subsequently, a vinyl sign was stuck on the new building to make the transformation almost officially before the deed is officially transferred on Monday. The physical work on the building will be checked by Lawrence Cheng, a resident of Cambridge involved in organizations in Chinatown. Standing outside the doorway of the Pearl Street building, he said that hell would take a lead from the coalition, but the early vision is for classroom, multifunctional areas, perhaps a place for martial arts and, of course, some room for table tennis. Every time I see this kind of community response, I am happy, Cheng said. Rice and wine were scattered around the buildings around the buildings for happiness. Barry Chin/Globe staff Elaine Shiang, who helped secure the loan for the building, said there were many Asian American people in the city when she was born in Malden 75 years ago. She was happy to see that the local Asian American community thrive, she said, especially with the support of the city council. People need a place where they can feel welcome and create a sense of community, she said. Sean Cotter can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him @Cotterreporter.

