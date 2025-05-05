Strome Resident 'Hockey Nerd', playmaker for Capitals prior to the 2nd round against Hurricanes

Arlington, va. – As “hockey nerd” of the Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome is an avid reader of the NHL game notes and usually the go-to man in their dressing room for statistics, milestones and other songs that you may want to know.

“Everything that happened in the last 10 years of hockey, he is your husband,” said the neighbor of the dressing room and sometimes Linemate Tom Wilson. “He will have it all for you.”

Here are some statistics that Strome probably did not have to visit the game notes. The 28-year-old center leads the capitals with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in five games during the Stanley Cup play-offs on the way to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes in Capital One Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ESPN, TVAs).

Strome also led Washington with an NHL career-high 82 points, while set career-bests of 29 goals and 53 assists, in 82 games in the regular season. Although it often overshadowed on the top rule with left-wing Alex Ovechkin, the NHL record holder with 897 goals, and by some other big names such as Wilson, defender John Carlson and goalkeeper Logan Thompson, Strome was one of the most important reasons why the headsteads first ended in the Eastern Conference in the Ditnesse D in the Eastern Dergees in the Eastern Conference in the Eastern DerNese Season and report the Montreal Canadiens in Five Games in Five Games in Five Games in Five Games in Five Games in Five Round.

“He has been a large part of the reason why we have been able to get to the play -offs in recent seasons,” Wilson said. “We know that we can depend on what he brings on the table. He is a lot of player. He is really creative and you just know what you're going to get from him. He is a man who really gives and wants to win.”

Strome has long waited for this opportunity to win with Washington, which he called: “By far the best team I played.” Before he qualified last season with the Capitals as the second wildcard from the east, Strome only played in the play -offs in his first eight NHL seasons. That was in 2020 with the Chicago Blackhawks, which defeated the Edmonton Oilers in four games in the best-of-5 Stanley Cup qualifications before he lost in the first round of the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Those games were played in the Edmonton bubble without fans because of the COVID-19 Pandemie, so Strome did not get his first real NHL playoff experience, with fans present, until the Capitals were swept by the New York Rangers in the first round last season. Reaching the second round for the first time this season is not something that he naturally regards.

“It's fun,” said Strome. “You go a little day after day and you are worried about the next game and what the task is in the area. My job is to help the team goals score and set plays and be good in the Power Play and when you do that, click things, and things go your way. It's about scoring at the right moments at great moments.

“I follow 'Ovi' and 'Willie' and Johnny and if you have those guys to lean on, it makes it pretty easy.”

Strome has ended a long way to get to this point. After the leading role with Erie van de Ontario Hockey League, he was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the number 3 choice in the NHL design of 2015, but had trouble earning a consistent role before being traded on the Blackhawks on November 25, 2018, in his four-pointed point, in-terms, was prominent, promising, promising, promising, promising, promising with chicago. Assists) in 225 regular-season matches, but became an unrest in 20222222222222E, but became an unrest in 20222222222222e, but became agent agent in 2022222222222e agent in 20222222222e. When they decided to rebuild and did not make him a qualification body as a limited free agent.

“You can never really predict your career path,” said older brother Ryan Strome, a center with the Anaheim Ducks. “Unfortunately, you are a bit at the mercies of other people and you just have to concentrate on yourself and worry about trying to get better every day. Because of some ups and downs with which he is dealing with, I think he has always had a very deep faith in himself and a very modest but confident approach.”

Signing a one -year contract, $ 3.5 million with the Capitals on July 14, 2022, and a subsequent five -year contract of $ 25 million February 3, 2023, was the turning point for Dylan. He has been steadily improved while he regularly plays on one of Washington's top two rules.

He had 65 points (23 goals, 42 assists) in 81 games in 2022-23 and 67 (27 goals, 40 assists) in 82 matches last season before taking another step this season and played a key role to help Oveechkin to break the NHL goal record on 23 of his 44 goals. He also helped with each of the four goals of Oveechkin in the first round.

“He just keeps shifting the envelope and gets better and better and better and better,” said Capitals coach Spencer Carbery. “People probably think like:” If this is going to stop? He still had a career year. ” He is a hockey, loves the game, always tries to get better, always tries to improve his game, always trying to look at the ways in which he can be one of the elite centers in this competition. “

The experience of any success in the play -offs this season has only made Strome more hungry for more. After he reached Ryan the final of the Eastern Conference 2022 with the Rangers, he would like to go a long run late season.

“It's nice to win,” said Strome. “You can see when you win or when you lose, it is reinforced 10 times from the regular season. If you win a game as we have won in Montreal (a 5-2 victory in game 4), it is a great feeling and you want to take that with you and you want to feel it again.”

Strome chats often with his brother, who can serve as a sounding board and share what he has experienced in the play -offs and his general knowledge of the competition.

“We talked a bit about Montreal and we talked about Carolina because we both know them both reasonably well,” said Ryan Strome, who is three years older than Dylan, 28. “He is a big hockey -nerved in a sense that he knows everything is going on.

There is that term, “hockey nerd”, again. Strome takes over some playful ridges from his teammates, but seems to embrace it. After a 5-4 shootout victory against the Hurricanes on 10 April, Carlson Strome called on to recite all NHL career highs players in that match, which he took off.

Strome thinks his fascination for figures started following Ryan when he was in a race for the OHL-Scorevoorsprong with Niagara in 2010-11.

“That is when I really remember that I for the most part followed the statistics, just check every day,” he said.

Ryan Strome believes that things go further than that, to their youth in Mississauga, Ontario, when “it was Non -Stop was hockey”, for the Strome Brothers – Ryan, Dylan and young Matthew, an attacker with Hershey, The Capitals' American Hockey League – Cherry's “Rock'em Videos and Don Cherry's” Videos Videos and Don -Socksem “Videos videos and Don Cherry's” Video -games and don -sockl “Videos and videos and videos and Don -Sockl” Videos and Don -Socken. Mini stays in the house.

“Since we were children, it has been hockey, hockey, hockey,” said Ryan Strome. “I think if you can turn your lifelong passion into a job, it is just of course that you are soaked it all and you are a student of the game. He probably brings that to a different level.

“I think he has lost his math skills in high school, but he has somehow continued for the hockey statistics. It is pretty impressive.”