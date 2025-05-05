National Table Tennis Championship: Abdulbasit Abdulfatai and Hope Udoaka crowned new national champions





Abdulbasit Abdulfatai and Cross Rivers van Kwara, hope that Udoaka came to the fore when the new champions in the men's and women's singles events on the fifth edition of the National Table Tennis Championships, which conclude an exciting five-day tournament. The championship, organized in Otan Ayegbaju, showed intense competition, unexpected disturbances and the rise of new talent. Read also: Casablanca conquered: Nigerias women dominate with 9 gold, while Izolo ends with the title Drought of the men 4 years at African Wrestling Championships Both defending champions were driven out in the quarterfinals and the road was cleared for new stars to shine. Abdulfatai handed the moment in the men's final and delivered a dominant 4-0 victory (12-10, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7) against surprise finalist Matthew Fabunmi. His consistent and impressive game secured the title of the men's singles for Kwara State. In the women's category Hope Udoaka confirmed its growing reputation with a self-assured 4-1 victory (11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7) about Oyos Halima Hussain. The victory marks Udoakas first national title and indicates her as an emerging force in Nigerian table tennis. Emerging talent in the U-15 category The championship has also brought future stars in the U-15 division to the attention. Lagos Ifeoluwa Ajasa won the title of the girls with a 3-1 (11-8, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7) victory over Edos Deborah Faleye. On the boys' side, Kogis Marvelous Joseph 3-1 (11-9, 11-2, 10-12, 11-8) triumphed against Osuns Umar Ayoola. A festival of sports and community Tournament referee John Peter described this year event as a unique mix of sports and party. The fifth edition of the Michael and Felicia Alabi Table Tennis Festival was not only about competition, it was about the community. From the fall of defensive champions to the enthusiastic involvement of university volunteers, it really felt like a festival. The standard of playing continues to rise every year, he noticed. The closing ceremony was honored by Top Depirity, including Osun State Governor Senator Adecola AdelokeChairman of the State House of Assembly Adewale Egbedun, and the royal father of Otan Ayegbaju, HRM OBA Adesola Ojo Fadipe. National participation and support Sanctioned by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association. The event with a total prize pool of 11.5 million Naira attracted players from more than 20 states, including Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Adamawa and Zamfara and top clubs such as Aruna Sports Club, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and the Nigeria Police Force. Post views: 16

