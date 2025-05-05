We have to be better for longer – McGrath





Anthony McGrath says that Yorkshire should extend their good periods in competitions if they start to enjoy the Rothesay County Championship in this Seasons Division One. Head coach McGrath complained his silk consistency in their five-wicket defeat against Warwickshire within three days in Headingley, with the visitors who chased Session of 185-Target halfway through today. In Bowler-friendly circumstances, Yorkshire was always in a competition in which the bears posted in a match-high total of 253 in their first innings to guarantee a 48 lead. But the white rose always fought against the tide of losing the throw and were thrown out for 205 in the first innings. McGrath said: I think we are short with bat and ball, really too inconsistent. I just spoke there in the dressing room. I think we were completely in the game. But at important moments we could not struggle and continue the initiative. We were almost occasions, but a bit soft with both bat and ball. We have shown the season signs of this, and we have to set it off, especially in division one, because you simply have to retain against teams that are used to it. I think 250 was probably the same in those first innings, and then I think we could have defended that last innings everywhere near 250 (target). With 180 we still thought we had a chance. But we were a bit short, and that was a highlight of how we hit and how we boweer. McGrath was also frustrated that Yorkshire was deducted from a point due to a slow overflow through the luminaire, which reduced their migration to only two points from their fourth game. They have now won one, have lost two and one pulled to start 2025. There is no excuse, said the former English all -rounder and captain of the province. Every point counts whether you are at the top or bottom, so it is something that we need to manage better. It is no excuse that we have not bought a spider. Warwickshire is not coming, so it's frustrating. Hopefully we can pick it up in the future. McGrath revealed that Dawid Malan will miss the next two or three weeks with a groin injury, while Harry Brook and Joe Root will also not be available for Essex while preparing for the international program of England, from 22 May. We will probably bring a few batters to the team, added the coach. There have been some good performance in the second team. Fin Bean and Matt Revis are coming back. I think we have to cover all bases. Chelmsford has been green this year, but from experience I know it can run there.

