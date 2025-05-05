Walsh University pray for former athlete who fell from stands in PNC Park

North Canton, Ohio, the man who saw 21 feet of the stands in PNC Park fall on the field in Pittsburgh was identified as Kavan Markwood on Wednesday evening.

The fall took place in the second half of the seventh inning, just after the Pirates had hit an RBI-Double to set them up 4-3 against the Chicago Cubs.

The match paused a few minutes when emergency teams ran to the side of the fans.

Markwood remains admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

He once went to Walsh University in North Canton, where he was an external Linebacker in the football team 2022.

The school published the following explanation: The Walsh University community was deeply sad to learn about the tragic accident with former student Kavan Markwood. Our thoughts and sincere prayers are with him, his family and friends in this very difficult time. We hope and pray for a complete recovery.

Walsh University Main football coach John Fankhauser recognized talent in Markwood when he was a high school player in Pennsylvania, who was known to have a great working ethics.

“He is intense. He comes afterwards. He is a good football player, all those things, Fankhauser remembered that he heard from Markwoods High School coach.

'What was it like to have him as part of your football program? I asked Fankhauser. He was very diligent about learning football and being a good external line lacker and trying to do the things he had to do, Fankhauser said.

Fankhauser said it was exciting to share news with Markwood from a grant offer to take him to Walsh University.

He looked at his mother and winked, Fankhauser said. It is a cool moment for him and his mother while they succeeded his athletic talent. ”

He remembers that, like many first -year students, Markwood experienced the roller coaster of emotions when they adapt to university life.

I now know that he sometimes got a little homesickness and came to my office and talked to me about being homesick and gone and all those things, Fankhauser said. And we brought him through it and he worked pretty hard on the football items.

Fankhauser heard for the first time that the Pirates fan of friends fell on the field and later saw the video online.

As I saw the first video of it, it is pretty graphic, Fankhauser said. I had something like that, oh boy, that's not very good.

He only learned on Thursday that the person who fell was Markwood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has released a statement stating that the incident is being treated as a chance in nature.

When I asked the agency whether alcohol played a role in the incident, and if blood alcohol tests had been performed, there was, as previously released, this incident was treated as an accident, so you would have to talk to the hospital or family for any tests that are or may not be completed in its transfer to the hospital.

Fankhauser said he prayed for his former players full recovery.

It's a shame it happened. Kavan is a resilient, tough young man, Fankhauser said. Hopefully he can get through this and stand back on his feet and go from there. ”

Fankhauser did not see Markwood in a few years because he only spent one year at Walsh University.

He left for school at Wheeling University in West Virginia, where he played in the football team 2023.

Fankhauser said that the decision of Markwoods about the transfer was based that he wanted to be closer to his mother.

You know that you are going to lose what (players), and as long as they have a good reason and a good plan when they walk out of my door, I feel pretty good about it, Fankhauser said.

On Friday, Wheeling University said that Markwood no longer went to school because of voluntary leaving for a job.

Their explanation said: The Wheeling University Community is deeply sad to hear from the tragedy that took place in PNC Park with former Wheeling Footballer Kavan Markwood. Kavan is a valued member of our main family. He played in the football team for the 2023 season after switching from Walsh University. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends and all his beloved ones. The cardinal family prays for a complete and fast recovery.

Because many of Walsh University older football players who know Markwood, Fankhauser said that the team held a meeting to talk and comfort each other.

And many of our boys have sent prayers and wanted to be supportive and just thinking of him, and very worried about his health, Fankhauser said.

They become like your children, right? I asked Fankhauser.

Oh, he said for sure. Our coaching staff is often away from home as fathers. I hope he can endure this and have a successful life. “