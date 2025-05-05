Jack Ivankovic from Canada is a top perspective for the NHL design of 2025 (photo by Minas … More Panagiotakis/Getty images) Getty images

Do not tell Jack Ivankovic that he is too small to succeed as a goalkeeper at the highest level.

On Saturday, the 17-year-old won his second consecutive gold medal at the IIHF World Under-18 Mens Championship 2025. He made 28 Saves against Sweden, which had been the highest scoring team in the tournament on the way to the Gold-Medal match. When the same two parties met each other in pre-tournament promotion on April 21, Ivankovic awarded six goals on 20 shots for two periods in an 8-3 victory for the Sweden.

When the tournament started in Allen and Frisco, Texas, Ivankovic only scored six goals in the six games he played. He was named the top thos goal defender of the tournaments with a .961 savings percentage and two shutouts in the 4-0 semi-final victory of Canadas over Slovakia and in the gold medal match.

The biggest challenge of the Canadians in the tournament came in their quarter -final matchup against the Czech Republic. That went to the overtime, bound 2-2, before Cole Reeschy scored the game winner at 2:41 of the extra frame of sudden death.

The U18 tournament contains players who were born in 2007 or later and is the last international showcase for top perspectives before the NHL Draft. The 2025 edition takes place in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

Ivankovic will be one of the players waiting to hear his name, called in the Peacock Theater and his performance in Texas can increase its concept stock. He is fourth under the North -American goalkeepers in the last 2025 design preacher list NHL Central Scouting. That is due to a decent but non-spectacular regular season with the OHLS Brampton Steelheads, where he ended with a record of 25-12-5 and .903 Save percentage.

Ivankovic also checks in on 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. In NHL -Goaltdingcirkels, bigger is almost always better.

Dustin Wolf is expected to challenge the Calder trophy after a strong season 2024-25 with the … More Calgary Flames. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty images) Icon Sportswire via Getty images

Recent bias can, however, make teams more willing in June to show off conventional wisdom. In 2019, Dustin Wolf checked on 6-foot and 161 pounds when he was generally arranged by the Calgary Flames fourth place in the entire design.

After he has worked his way up and had won two goalkeeper of the annual prizes in the American Hockey League, Wolf became a top candidate for the NHLS Calder Trophy as Rookie of the year in 2024-25. On the age of 23 11.9 Goals stored above expectedFeeding an unexpected urge to a play-off place through the flames that lasted until the penultimate game of the season.

Other Canadians who have probably seen their design stock rise by bringing gold home to U18s, are Vooren Brady Martin and Braeden Cootes. Martin, a fiery center with the OHLS Soo Greyhounds, ended with 11 points and was named the All-Star team tournament. HES is currently ranked at number 11 under North -American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Cootes, who wore the C for Canada, ended with a team of leading 12 points. The Seattle Thunderbirds Center in the WHL is number 20.

But the player whose stock probably rose the most, is the Swedish left wing Filip Ekberg. After having placed 45 points this season in 53 games with the Ottawa 67s this season, Ekberg landed at number 178 under North -American skaters on the central exploration list in the range where even drawn up, far from guaranteed.

But the 18-year-old cerebral 18-year-old turned that story in Texas. He ended with a leading 18 points in seven games and earned MVP -EerAs well as mentioned as the All-Star team.

The Swedish defender Sascha Boumedienne also earned all-star awards. He finished second in the tournament scoring with 14 points. The 18-year-old, who went to the Frozen Four Finit of 2025 last month fourth as a first-year student, is number 18 of North American skaters on the Central Exploration List.

The schedule of 2024-25 is now closed for design-highly coming players in Europe and in the NCAA, but play-offs will take place in the North American League game.

In the USHL, the best-of-Five Clark Cup final between the Muskegon Lumberjacks and the Waterloo Black Hawks starts on Friday 9 May. In the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL-final Gavin McKenna and the Medicine see Hat Tigers on the Spokane Chiefs, while the London Knights and Oshawa General Square in the OHL.

In the QMJHL, the Moncton Wildcats are waiting for the winner of the semi-final series between the Rimouski Oceanic and Shawinigan Cataracte. Rimouski currently leads 3-2, with Game 6 set for Sunday at 4 p.m.

International game seems to agree with Jack Ivankovic. Last summer he received three goals in four games for a .967 savings percentage on the way to Gold for Canada on the Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2024. He was also on Canadas selection for his gold medal victory in U18S in Finland, although he saw no game promotion.