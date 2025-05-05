Bar, hotel and location when reading wins permission to stay open later – Read online today

A company that runs a hotel and location in Reading Town Center has been given permission to stay open two hours later, despite the opposition of an investor in real estate.

Market House in Reading has been open since July 2019 at the former Lloyds Bank on the Markt.

The location contains two bars, a street food kitchen and activities such as karaoke, shuffleboard and table tennis. It also has a hotel with 23 bedrooms.

The work company applied to keep selling alcohol and play music until 1 am, with a full closure at 1.30 am from Wednesday to Saturday during the week.

These hours of extensions were confronted with the opposition of Sykes Capital, the possession of Jackson's corner, which contains 33 luxury apartments.

Andrew Strong, general counselor at Sykes Capital, argued that the inhabitants of Jackson's corner are already negatively influenced by noise from the market house.

Due to the objection, a meeting of Reading Borough Council had to take place to decide the application.

Market House was represented by James Anderson of Poppleston Allen Plicitors, who was accompanied by Rich Robinson, the general manager.

Alderman Deborah Edwards (Labor, Southcote) asked what the staff of the Awareness Market had about the control of noise, which allows the population of the area thanks to Jackson's corner and the Soane Point Development for 182 flats next to the door.

Mr Anderson suggested that the skylights should be closed every night at 11 p.m. in an attempt to ensure that the sound does not escape.

He said: the building is pretty good at its natural sound prevention measures such as bank. We hope that closing the roof will deal with that.

We have had no complaints from Buren or our own residents [hotel guests].

There is no objection from residents or the environmental health team. Rich is very good.

It can now be noisy anyway without us.

The application was submitted by City Pub Group, which was taken over by Youngs Pubs in March last year.

CLLR Paul Woodward (Labor, Church) expressed a surprise about how modest the current closing time is from 11 p.m. and wondered if the extensive urge application represents a change in culture since the acquisition.

Mr. Anderson replied: It is not a cultural change, 1 hour is too late for Youngs Pubs.

Charlie Sykes, a director of Sykes Capital, argued that disruption will escalate due to the longer hours.

He said: we have already received complaints, there is a problem here, noise goes to those apartments.

There are windows with a view of that area. Noise seems to travel to Jackson's corner, which is mainly our concern and a risk of nuisance for our occupiers.

It is a residential area, there are no other locations in the late night in the area and it will have an impact on the residents. We just feel inappropriate.

Anderson replied by pointing out that no inhabitants of Jackson's corner have submitted an official objection.

Council members decided to submit the application during the meeting of the license applications on Tuesday 29 April.

The decision was made by CLLRS Edwards, Woodward and Amjad Tarar (Labor, Battle).

It was approved on condition that windows are closed at 11 p.m. and that contact details would be made available for the Market House Sykes Capital and Occupiers.