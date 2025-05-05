



Breakout Hobart Hurricanes star Mitch Owen goes to the IPL after he has been signed by Ricky Ponting

Owen announces large bash arrival with a six charged season Big Bash Final Hero Mitch Owen is planned for his first Stint in the Indian Premier League after he has been signed by the Punjab Kings of Ricky Ponting as a injury replacement for the Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell will miss the rest of the IPL season of 2025 with a broken finger with also a heavy series of form with 48 runs and four wickets in his seven games before he injured his finger during training. The side of Ponting reinforced their handle in second place on Sunday evening with a dominant 37-run victory over Justin Luckknow Super Giants, where another Aussie, Josh Inglis, his best IPL score with four Sixes in his 14-ball 30 Kraake to help Punjabshalaa. Hobart Hurricanes Breakout -star Owen is currently playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and records scores of 31 and 34 in his seven games with a tournament report of almost 200. Peshawar is fifth with three games to play this season, one place outside of PlayOFF. Their last regular season match is on May 9, with the final to walk until 18 May when they qualify, two days before the start of the IPL play -offs on 20 May. Owen will join Punjab for a $ 550,000 (INR 3 CRORE), which this season adds the strong Aussie contact from the franchise with Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett and Ponting as head coach. The 23-year-old Tasmanian lap to the worldwide fame after blowing the equal fastest big Bash century in the KFC BBL | 14 Final Last summer to lead the hurricanes to their first title, which opened the door to play opportunities in the South African, Pakistan and now Indian T20 competitions. Owen plays innings of his life in BBL Final Masterclass “It's nice to get these small deals, at the moment I want to seize every occasion that comes,” said Owen prior to his stint in the PSL. “It's a huge tournament in World Cricket and I can't wait to get there and get stuck and enjoy a new experience.” Australians at IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($ 365k) Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($ 2.15 million), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($ 1.65 million) Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($ 510k) Luckknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($ 623k) Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($ 2 million), Glenn Maxwell ($ 770k), Mitch Owen ($ 550k), Josh Inglis ($ 475k), Aaron Hardie ($ 228k), Xavier Bartlett ($ 146k) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($ 2.29 million), Tim David ($ 547K) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($ 3.7 million), Travis Head ($ 1.2 million), Adam Zampa ($ 440k) 2025 IPL classification

Legend

M: Matches Played W: Win L: To lose T: Tyres N/R: No results NRR: Net Run rate Ded.: Deduction Points: Total number of points

