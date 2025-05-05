Sports
Mikko Rantanen has a 4-point 3rd period for stars to beat the former team incredible from play-offs
Dallas (AP) Mikko Rantan's figures that he would have left the room unbelieving if someone had told him at the start of this season that he would score a hat job in a game 7 against Colorado.
After all, that was the organization with which he made his NHL debut, just a few weeks before his 19th birthday. He was there for 9 1/2 years and each of the last seven seasons went to the play -offs with the Avalanche in a run with their Stanley Cup title 2022.
But twice in a period of six weeks exchanged earlier this year, Rantanen did exactly that And more against his original team.
At Wyatt Johnstons, Rantanen helped the Power-Play goal between his first career after season all hat trick in the third period of Game 7 for the Dallas Stars on Saturday evening. They conquered a shortage with two goals for a 4-2 victory over the AVS to complete the first round Western Conference series.
It is certainly emotional because everything happened so quickly, Rantanen said. It is only a few months since I was with them, played with them and played a play -off place and so followed. And suddenly, a few months later, they play against them in a game 7.
After a second period of four points in one Loss at Colorado Two nights earlier, Rantanen only became the second player in the NHL history who had four points in the third period of a game 7. He is also the only one of the nine players with a game 7 -hat to score all his goals in the last period.
We also had the advantage of a motivated man. You know, this was Colorado and the team he had played for ten years, said star coach Pete Deboer. And I don't know what happened there behind the scenes, but he was a motivated man to make an impact in this series. And he just got better and better.
Rantanen, who could have become a free agent after this season, was first traded from Colorado to Carolina on January 24. He only played 13 games for the hurricanes before they sent him to Dallas In a Deadline Deal on 7 March with a contract extension of $ 96 million, eight years.
I don't know revenge, said Rantanen. I am just happy to win as a team in the play -offs. It doesn't matter who it is.
In 81 career -playoff -games for the avalanche, Rantanen had 101 points (34 goals, 67 assists). His last game with them was January 22, but the regular season still ended with him as their third leading scorer with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in his 49 games behind Nathan Mackinnon and Cale Makar.
Rantanen had five goals and seven assists in the seven-game series against the AVS.
What he did the other night in the second period … That is the thing with Mikko, it's not about all his making multiple chances when he touches the puck, but big moments, said Colorado -coach Jared Bednar. That's what he is, he is a pure scorer. He did that in the third.
And sent the Avalanche home for the summer.
