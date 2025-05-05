Pietermaritzburg organizes Top Tobe tennis players of South Africas

The Umgungundlovu Table Tennis Association held their National Open Tournament on Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School from Thursday to Saturday.
The event was open for all table tennis players, both valid and different in Pietermaritzburg, Durban, Johannesburg, Free State, Cape Town and other parts of the country.
Competition categories include Masters, Junior and Senior Singles, Junior Doubles, Senior Doubles and Mixed Doubles.
Honorary Life Vice President of Umgungundlovu Table tennis, Sandy Naidoo, said they were happy with the presence and quality of players during the event.
“The standard of playing was exceptionally high, and even challenged the players of South Africa. We were very satisfied with both the tournament and the number of entries.
“We even had representatives from the national team competing. This event was held after many years and we are particularly enthusiastic about the spirit of the players and the quality of competitions we have seen,” Naidoo said.
The Umgungundlovu table tennis organization committee has done great work, which we applaud
Seven-time national women's champion Danisha Patel and South African number one player Luke Abrahams each won their respective singles championships at the tournament.