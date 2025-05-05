County Championship, Tom Bailey Phone falls from pocket, video, highlights, Lancashire vs. Gloucestershire





Lancashire Bowler Tom Bailey remained a red face after a mobile phone slipped out of his pocket while during the current County Championship match against Gloucestershire in Old Trafford. The hosts were 8-401 on day two of the game when Bailey ran away to hit number 10 and cut his second delivery to Fine Leg for two. While he turned for the second run at the end of the non-strikers, a telephone fell from the 34-year pocket and settled a few meters from the referee. Gloucestershires Ajeet Singh Dale picked up the phone and let him run off the field before the game continued. Really not, I have never seen that before, said one of the commentators. No matter how hilarious and we laugh at it, I almost wonder if that should be reported. Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to view every match of the Indian Premier League from the 2025 excluding live | New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Clausule 41.5 of the County Championship playing conditions states: With the exception of players' movement technology, the use of electronic communication devices and equipment of whatever nature makes that communication between players on the field possible and anyone who is not allowed in the field of playing is not allowed during the planned or rearranging hours. Lancashire was eventually bent for 450, with Bailey ended unbeaten at 22, while the Australian batter Marcus Harris scored TOP for the hosts with a season-best 167. In response to this, Gloucestershire 8-589 is at stumps on day three, with 139 points, with Oliver Price unbeaten 253.

