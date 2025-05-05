Sports
'The goal is LA28': WTT -Gederdener Tunis champion DIYA Chitale focuses on Indian TT's Maiden Olympic medal
DIYA Chitale is a national gold medal championship -winning paddler. Photo: DIYA Chitale/Instagram
But only three months later, with their remarkable transformation, DIYA and Manush turned the tables in their first final in the international circuit on the WTT -Gededering Tunis in April. They surprised the same Japanese duo – currently ranked on World No. 6 – In a hard -fought competition to claim their very first title as a few.
It feels very special to win the title. It was our very first final that we reached during a WTT participation event, she added.
This victory only marks the second title for an Indian Mixed Doubles couple, after the historic victory of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in Budapest four years ago.
DIYA, from Mumbai, and Manush, from Vadodara, joined forces in October 2023, only a few months after the Indian table had written Tennis History on the continental showpiece, with Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee Die Indias first double Doubles medal.
Their partnership clicked immediately. In their debut event – the WTT administration in Muscat – they reached the quarterfinals. This year they showed a remarkable consistency and went on to the quarterfinals in their first three events before they run a semi -final run at the WTT starter in Chennai.
Their gradual transformation culminated in their greatest achievement on the circuit – reaching their first final and winning the WTT administration Tunis.
We had previously played a few semi -final, but had always lost a few top pairs. But this time we were really determined to give it our best and try to win the gold medal, and we are very happy that we could win against such a strong Japanese couple, DIYA said.
On the way to the final, DIYA and Manush traveled a big upset by beautiful Sweden Paris 2024 silver medal winner Kristian Karlsson and Christina Kllberg in the quarterfinals. They succeeded it with an impressive 3-0 win over local favorites – Tunisias Wassim Essid and Egypt Hana Goda – in the semi -final.
DIYA, however, said: “The Japanese couple in the final was the most difficult because we recently played against them and lost 0-3. But this time we were very happy that we could turn it around.”
The comrading
In January, both DIYA and Manush won the men's and ladies singles gold at the national championships in Surat, and they now have the distinction that they are the highest ranked Indian mixed Doubles purple, currently placed on number 10.
Speaking of their partnership, DIYA said, we have known each other for quite some time and our binding has become stronger at every tournament.
We have also become related to each other's weaknesses and strengths, and we try to adapt to each other's games and play. Even if one of us does not play well, the other steps up and tries to support the other, she said, adding to it, we both have a very aggressive playing style. We also cheer ourselves on the field a lot, and I think that helps us pump each other up.
DIYA's rise in both disciplines has been phenomenal. During the National Championships earlier this year, she achieved a stunning comeback victory in Sreeja Akula – the then highest Indian in international women's snacks. DIYA followed 0-2 and bounced back to win three consecutive games and win the title.
DIYAS Sharp game reading capacity and analytical mentality proved crucial to turning the tide. Remembering how she won the final, she said, I played against Sreeja many times in the past and we know each other's game very well. It has always been a very narrow match with her. But this time in the final, although I was 0-2 down, I fought back very well and tried to get back to my zone and play my aggressive game. Although the game eventually became very, very close, I am very happy that I could hold my nerves and convert the game.
While she made a strong explanation with her performance, DIYA became the highest Indian Paddler on the UTT auction last month, in which Dabang Delhi won an intense bidding war to keep her for RS 14.1 Lakh for the coming edition, from 29 May in Ahmedabad.
The player with the highest value for stars such as Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal offers extra expectations. However, the 21-year-old is determined to give her the best.
The player with the highest value is among the best Indian players was definitely a huge boost for my self -confidence. It contributes to my conviction that I am on the right track and my hard work has been paid off. However, this also gives me a little more responsibility to perform well for the team. But I am very excited to go outside and give my best again, Diya said.
She has assigned her UTT experience as crucially in her transition to the highest level. UTT has offered a great platform for young players like me to get the chance to play against some of the best foreign and senior Indian players and also to practice with them as teammates. ”
In the last season, DIYA blinded to bring her team to the final, where they settled for the silver medal
Training such as Timo Boll
Each player has a role model, and for DIYA, his four -fold Olympic medal winner Timo Boll. His work ethics and discipline have had a significant impact on her.
During my training stints in Germany I was lucky to see how Timo Boll followed his training. I was surprised to see the kind of modest person that he was when I met him in Germany, and the way he followed his training – the strictness, the disciplineall this has influenced me a lot, and I tried to take that in myself, DIYA said.
In recent years, Indian Table tennis has achieved considerable profits, with the country protecting the very first Womens Doubles title at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023 and then at the Asian championships. And for the first time ever, in 2024, both the Indian men's and ladies teams were eligible for the Olympic Games, where the women's team even achieved the historical performance to reach the knockout phase.
It is only a matter of time now that we will win a medal at the Olympic Games. There are now more event categories available for the next Olympic Games, so that really helps us, “DIYA pronounced.
'Olympic medal ultimate target'
Although DIYA's immediate focus is on performing well on the World Table Tennis Championships, planned for 17-25 May in Doha, followed by the Asian Games next year, her long-term objective is clear: winning an Olympic medal for India on the 2028 Los Angeles games.
Earlier I aimed for the Paris Olympic Games, but I missed and narrowly. So, now the focus is on the La Olympics 2028, said Diya, whose Dream of Paris was interrupted because of a left foot injury, just when the TTFI completed the Indian team.
