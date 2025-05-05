Sports
County Cricket Day four: Somerset against Essex, Hants against Durham, Middx V Kent and more | County Championship
At Lords. Probably not enough to save Middlesex though.
Despite a team sparkling with the one-match presence of Joe Root and Harry Brook, Yorkshire lost to Warwickshire by five wickets in two-and-a-half days at Headingley. Roots 90 was the games top score but Warwickshire held their nerve, chasing down 185 with relative ease debutant Zen Maliks clinching the game with a six. As well as their second defeat of the summer, Yorkshire also collected a points deduction for a slow over rate. Division One is proving a difficult nut to crack.
“,”elementId”:”e4325b07-d5f9-4b3b-b4f3-bfe623d6affc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Essexs Jordan Cox, selected by England for the Zimbabwe Test, retired hurt on 103 after straining his side diving for the crease on 99 in a ding-dong match at Taunton. Cox was picked to tour New Zealand last year but was forced out with a broken finger. James Rew inspired a Somerset recovery.
“,”elementId”:”df7b3b4f-58c4-4af3-8957-9a09dbffdca1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Josh Hull rearranged the stumps of Northamptonshires top three as Leicestershire cruised to their third win of the season and settled into their armchair at the top of Division Two. Chasing 289, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter and James Sales all found their stumps flying within Hulls first four overs, and Northants stumbled to 156 all out.
“,”elementId”:”a47f4b7d-9a6b-405b-9186-62b65a06b025″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Ollie Price stepped into the huge boots of Wally Hammond and Charlie Barnett at Old Trafford, becoming only the third Gloucestershire batter to make a double century against Lancashire. His 253 not out, full of charming cover drives and neat pulls, kept the fielders on their toes on a pitch that had the home members muttering into their windbreakers. Price put on 203 with Miles Hammond (97), and got an affectionate pat from batting partner and older brother Tom when he passed 200. Tom Bailey was given a letter of warning before play by the ECBs anti-corruption officer for inadvertently taking a mobile phone on to the field of play on Saturday, and will face an internal investigation by Lancashire.
“,”elementId”:”51b968b8-b3c0-4b16-b7f0-a56cc91f2d7d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Daniel Bell Drummonds 223 put Kent in a strong position at Lords, Ben Brown made his first century as Hampshire captain at Southampton, Derbyshire avoided the follow on at Sophia Gardens and had Glamorgan wobbling at 15 for three.
Happy bank holiday Monday! For those not cleaning out the kitchen cupboard or on their way to the seaside the County Championship awaits. Five games still in play a thriller at Taunton, a slow-burn at Sophia Gardens, a fight for Middlesex at Lords, and two bore draws at Old Trafford and Southampton. Well be here all day, do drop by.
Important events
Cooks First Over contains an LBWsWood, four leg Byes and a single. Tik, tock.
If you are somewhere near Taunton, it is free for children and a five for adults. But hurry up!
New ball at Taunton
Essex's last chance. Somerset needs 63, four wickets in hand.
Good morning Gareth Powell: I am not convinced that this game is a boring. The way we beat this year would not surprise me if we succeeded in losing all ten wickets at noon and tea without even catching Gloucestershire.
I feel appropriate.
Four men squat around Craig Overton, Harmer, Hair Blowing In The Wind, Shades On, Wheels in. Overton plays the over.
Here at OT a double The bouncing of no-ball from Shaw is four pulled by a smiling bell. Lancs 32-0.
The new ball is approaching TauntonBut Somerset is getting closer with more confidence 79 needed, Rew 80, Coverton 13.
Rain
At Lords. Probably not enough to save Middlesex.
Arrive at OT To discover that Gloucestershire has stated that Wally Hammond cannot rest that Ollie Price will beat his record.
Sunday's round-up
Scores on the doors
Division one
Southampton: Hampshire 429-7 V Durham 511
Taunton: Somerset 145 and 216-6 V Essex 206 and 259 Somerset needs 105 to win
Headingley: Warwickshire 253 and 186-5 defeated Yorkshire 205 and 232 at five Wickets
Division two
Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 431 and 132-5 V Derbantshire 350
Old Trafford: Lancashire 450 V Gloucestershire 589-8
Grace Road: Leicestershire 304 and 175 defeated Northamptonshire 191 and 156 by 132 runs
Lords: Middlesex 238 and 81-3 V has 129 and 473 Middlesex needs 284 to win
Preamble
Happy Bank Holiday Monday! For those who do not clean up the kitchen cupboard or on the way to the coast, the County Championship awaits. Five games are still playing a thriller in Taunton, a slow-burn in Sophia Gardens, a fight for Middlesex near Lords, and two bore in Old Trafford and Southampton. Be here all day, come by.
