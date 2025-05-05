Connect with us

County Cricket Day four: Somerset against Essex, Hants against Durham, Middx V Kent and more | County Championship

Essexs last chance. Somerset need 63, four wickets in hand.

At Lords. Probably not enough to save Middlesex though.

Despite a team sparkling with the one-match presence of Joe Root and Harry Brook, Yorkshire lost to Warwickshire by five wickets in two-and-a-half days at Headingley. Roots 90 was the games top score but Warwickshire held their nerve, chasing down 185 with relative ease debutant Zen Maliks clinching the game with a six. As well as their second defeat of the summer, Yorkshire also collected a points deduction for a slow over rate. Division One is proving a difficult nut to crack.

“,”elementId”:”e4325b07-d5f9-4b3b-b4f3-bfe623d6affc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Essexs Jordan Cox, selected by England for the Zimbabwe Test, retired hurt on 103 after straining his side diving for the crease on 99 in a ding-dong match at Taunton. Cox was picked to tour New Zealand last year but was forced out with a broken finger. James Rew inspired a Somerset recovery.

“,”elementId”:”df7b3b4f-58c4-4af3-8957-9a09dbffdca1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Josh Hull rearranged the stumps of Northamptonshires top three as Leicestershire cruised to their third win of the season and settled into their armchair at the top of Division Two. Chasing 289, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter and James Sales all found their stumps flying within Hulls first four overs, and Northants stumbled to 156 all out.

“,”elementId”:”a47f4b7d-9a6b-405b-9186-62b65a06b025″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ollie Price stepped into the huge boots of Wally Hammond and Charlie Barnett at Old Trafford, becoming only the third Gloucestershire batter to make a double century against Lancashire. His 253 not out, full of charming cover drives and neat pulls, kept the fielders on their toes on a pitch that had the home members muttering into their windbreakers. Price put on 203 with Miles Hammond (97), and got an affectionate pat from batting partner and older brother Tom when he passed 200. Tom Bailey was given a letter of warning before play by the ECBs anti-corruption officer for inadvertently taking a mobile phone on to the field of play on Saturday, and will face an internal investigation by Lancashire.

“,”elementId”:”51b968b8-b3c0-4b16-b7f0-a56cc91f2d7d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Daniel Bell Drummonds 223 put Kent in a strong position at Lords, Ben Brown made his first century as Hampshire captain at Southampton, Derbyshire avoided the follow on at Sophia Gardens and had Glamorgan wobbling at 15 for three.

“,”elementId”:”32e9aabd-4a52-492b-a34a-bb61e434b40c”}]”Attributen”: {“pinned”: false, “keyEvent”: true, “Samenvatting”: false}, “BlockCreatedon”: 1746436674000, “BlockCreatedondisPlay”: “05.17edt”, “BlockLastUpdated”: 17464366668 AstupDatedDisplay “:” 05.18edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1746436684000,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay “:” 05.18edt “,” Blockfirstpubliceddisotimezone “:” 05.18 “,” Title “,”:::[]”Primarydateline”: “Mon May 5, 2025 06.47 EDT”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Mon 5 May 2025 05.16 EDT”}, {“ID”: “68186E9C8C2E1ABC7B0C0”, “Elements”[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Happy bank holiday Monday! For those not cleaning out the kitchen cupboard or on their way to the seaside the County Championship awaits. Five games still in play a thriller at Taunton, a slow-burn at Sophia Gardens, a fight for Middlesex at Lords, and two bore draws at Old Trafford and Southampton. Well be here all day, do drop by.

