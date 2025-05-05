Is Georgia football title 2025 sec?

Athens SEC Network stars Chris Darring and Peter Burns came out immediately and said last week what some people thought throughout the entire competition.

Georgia Football goes on top of the 2025 season, but the programs of the programs have been shaken by Transfer Portal and zero transactions. I don't know if we have ever gone in a season with more questions about Georgia since perhaps after Kirbys second year, Dering Derding said Dawgnation.

We have always felt good about their depth and the next man, but the questions about the Quarterback position are legitimate, and you look at the way in which they are physically beaten by Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, we don't see that when teams Kirbys Bulldogs are playing about how far away.

I don't think someone necessarily passed them on, but they are not a head and shoulders over all others as they had been the past five or six years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xq3pm4Z7MC

Burns has chosen Georgia to win the SEC in the past four seasons, but he gives the lead to Texas with the 2025 season.

It is more a 1A and 1B, and I give Texas the lead because of bow (manning), their schedule and the zero money, Burns told Dawgnation. But I am not saying that there will be a large drop-off or 8-4 season or something like that.

Smart, himself, has shared the challenges that the Bulldogs from 2025 are this season to the fact that an inexperienced Quarterback leads a very young schedule.

Mental and physical toughness, I think, is one of the number one areas that we can get better at, SMART said after seeing mixed results of his attack in the annual G-Day Spring Scrimmage last month.

Growing, more guys who can play football.

Smart gave a mixed review on QB Gunner Stockton after the G-Day match when he was asked how the second-year second-year student had improved the most in the spring session.

Trust, understanding the attack, knowing when he had to make a shot, which he didn't do a great job today, Smart said. He had a few times where he could have throw the ball or checked in. He took photos that he probably didn't have to do.

But he did very well with his feet, his legs. He played with his legs today and I thought Ryan (Puglisi) did that too.

Stockton naturally stood up in relief of starter Carson Beck in the 22-19 sec Championship Game victory on Texas and was the starter in the 23-10 CFP quarter-final loss for Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

Stockton was 20-32 for 234 Yards with a touchdown against the Irish but was fired four times and had a mess that immediately led to a touchdown from Notre Dame.

The stock market to say that Stockton enters the 2025 season, just as there will be new faces in the attacking and defensive lines.

Georgia had four starting offensive rulers and four defense line veterans continue to the NFL.

There are many large bodies for us that had to be replaced, and were not where we had to be on the line of scrimmage, Smart said. I am very happy with the children we have, I am just not satisfied with where we are. We have to get better.

Some have written off Smarts remarks as a coach at championship level that always insists on more improvement.

But the same thing explained why there is more reason to concern in Georgia, and it has everything to do with the transfer portal and the unlimited NIL funds, because the house versus NCAA arrangement has no definitive statement yet.

Sawing things that we have not seen from Georgia before saw the inability to retain the schedule, said dingy in a sec network Instagram clip.

They were one of the last schools to keep their team and to have the kind of depth that you have to depth to win championships. They are going to be treated by Ole Miss as they did, they are physically beaten by Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, these are things that worry.

Burns noticed in the SEC network clip on how the formula has changed for powerhouse programs such as Georgia and the Alabama teams led by Nick Saban.

They are built on the basis of, I have a concept choice, and then the backup of the concept choice is a concept choice, and the backup of that concept choice is a first -year student who will become a concept choice, Burns said.

That stack of talent is no longer available because of NIL and the transfer portal.

Burns said the trend raises a question.

If Georgia is a team that has struggled, is it Texas that now the super power of the SEC, back to back in their play -off runs from the university, and they spend $ 35 to $ 40 million on this schedule? Said Burns.

If you look at the figures, the SEC does not run through Georgia, the SEC -power patient is the Texas Longhorns.