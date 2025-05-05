



While the Truist Championship 2025 is starting this week, Golffans from all over the country go to the Historical Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown. But while top athletes are preparing for top performance of Golf on the Green, a dedicated team behind the scenes works just as difficult to ensure that each part of their visit-including the culinary experience is ungested. In the kitchen of the club, not -sung heroes cooks something special. “Some days you wonder if you can continue,” said Chef Ben Burger, who led the kitchen for 14 years in the Cricket Club. “But then you walk in and see all these wonderful people. It's worth it.” From chicken salad to carving stations, citizen and his crew are behind the meals that feeds the playersBoth fans and staff. He says the food raises the game. Chef Ben Burger in the kitchen in the Philadelphia Cricket Club CBS Philadelphia

“You can't play a great wave if the food is normal … whatever,” said Burger. From Philly favorites such as cheesesteaks and roasted pork to healthier options such as grass-fed beef and gluten-free plates, the culinary team has re-devised the Country Club kitchen. And with a large event, even larger orders. By the end of Truist Championship WeekBerger expects to serve more than 1,000 pound bacon. “We have planned the last 170 days before,” said chef chef Burger. With thousands of guests expected between 7-11 May, the Truist championship is the largest event that the club has ever organized. The pressure is on, but the team is ready. Philadelphia Cricket Club CBS Philadelphia

From dishwashers to drink runners, everyone plays a role. “They always remember the man who hands them their drink,” said a member. These are not only employees – they are family. Christine Cassana, director of eating and drinking the club, stated the best: “Without them there is no heart and soul. They are really everything.” This week many staff members will start their day at 2 hours, they do not only manage the championship; They also support a second club location and prepare for Mother's Day weekend. Despite the crowds, they remain focused on one thing: creating moments of joy. “From a great round wave to a warm smile on the terrace, that's what we want people to remember,” said Burger. More from CBS News When they are Bailey Wakisha Bailey came to CBS News Philadelphia in July 2021.

