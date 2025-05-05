ICC requires details about theft and accusations of fraud against cricket Canada CEO





The ICC has printed Cricket Canada (CC) for more information about the allegations of the theft and fraud against the new board CEO Salman Khan. Khan had been charged by the Calgary police in March for incidents that reportedly took place when he was President of the Calgary and District Cricket League (CDCL) between 2014 and 2016. Khan, who was appointed to the CC track in January, has strongly denied these allegations, but the ICC now wants to “consider the matter further”. The treasurer of the CDCL has also been charged for the same alleged violations. “The charges relate to the alleged embezzlement of funds by Mr. Khan and an accomplice (the treasurer of the competition) in an amount of approximately CAD $ 200,000 in the period 2014-2016,” says the ICC letter signed by William Glenwright, their general manager of Development. The letter provides four specific requests for information: 1. What process did Cricket Canada follow when hiring his new CEO? 2. Was anyone on the board aware of the allegations against Khan during the recruitment process? 3. If not, when was Cricket Canada informed? 4. What actions have Cricket Canada taken? Although the ICC only applies for information at this stage, various sections of the ICC ethical code can be involved here, including section 2.2.3.3: A director must be mentioned to the ICC board, any issue that can reasonably be interpreted as an impact or potential of the transport of the ICCAARTAMANT ITPAVANT ITAARTAMATION HAS PRESPARTING LEADING LOCATION LOW PAARTAMANT IT PAARDAMATION HAS PAARCARY LEACING LEGARMADATION IT PASTAMANT ITAARPAARMATION HOUR PABARAMATION ITRAARTING LEAVANT ITAARPAARMAMATION HOUR PABARAMATION ITAARPARMAMATION ITRAARTAMATION HOUR PABARAMATION ITRAARMAMATION ITRAARMAMATION. In March, Khan had posted denials on Facebookexplains: “I see a lot of fake and homemade messages that circulate around, and I want to rectify the record. First of all, these are all fake. I have never been arrested, held on or on a bail. These claims are completely incorrect, and those who spread these rumors must be answered. “They have nothing to prove against me,” he went on. “In 7 years they could not prove anything in the civil case, and certainly not in a criminal case. I have more than 21 transcriptions, whereby the complainant even admitted that everything was incorrect. “I'm not worried at all. I am ready to fight, just as I have done in the last 8 years.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://africa.espn.com/cricket/story/_/id/45005339/icc-asks-details-theft-fraud-allegations-cricket-canada-ceo-salman-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos