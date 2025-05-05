



Q&A Discussions with Greg Confessore, Vice President of Cricket Press Inc. Cricket Press, based in West Hartford, is a professional printing company that offers a wide range of services, from business cards to garden plates and stickers. Founded in 1971, traditional techniques with advanced technology combine tangible assets in an ever -growing digital world. Cricket Press focuses on local companies, non -profit organizations and private individuals and wants to fight digital fatigue by calling in more senses by printing and touching with an alternative to screen overload. How did you get to this company? What did you motivate? I took over Cricket Press in West Hartford after my father, Tim, had passed in 2017, only three months after obtaining my Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master in Project Management. The leadership came as second nature, because I was essentially born in the company and started to help at the age of eight. At the end of 2017 I became a member of a passionate team, including my mother Michele. The constant pleasure to develop the company through modern technology to meet the needs of customers is one of the many floating factors in enjoying our team. How did your company grow in the past year? What are the greatest performance of your company? Cricket Press flourished in the past year by maintaining his family business, while adapting to various needs of customers, from local mother-and-pop stores to NASA and Fortune 500 companies. View the other 2025SBA Award winners This focus caused remarkable growth, with the turnover that rose more than 200% in the last four years. An important achievement was navigating by taking on a changing print industry by adopting innovative tools and software, improving our offers. This adaptability resulted in the American SBA recognition for illustrating resilience and innovation, which positions us as a leader in the developing printed media landscape. What is a big challenge that your company has overcome in the past year? In the past year, Cricket Press conquered a major challenge: accepting the tools and software that is needed to stay ahead in a pressure industry that shifts to digital communication methods. This effort is aimed at reforming the representation of the public of modern print potential. Cricket continues to innovate and further expands from its original offer in 1971 with advanced products. Print does not fade evolving its most powerful era of communication methods. There has never been a more exciting time in the print world than we are currently experiencing. What important strategic plans do you have in the coming years? Cricket Press is set to stimulate the success of the client with daring plans: wide-format flatbed printing, an interactive e-commerce site, fulfillment services and environmentally friendly product lines and a few major secrets that are not ready to be shared. View the other 2025SBA Award winners

