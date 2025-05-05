Olympiacos crowned champions of the Stoiximan Super League





In a monumental season for the club, which celebrated 100 years since the founding, Olympiacos claimed the 48one League Championship in its illustrious history! On Sunday evening (May 4), in G. Karaiskakis Stadium, the championship trophy for the Stoiximan Super League season 20242025 was officially awarded to Olympiacos. The team had protected the title four match days earlier, after a home victory on AEK. After the match against Paok in Faliro, the official trophy ceremony was held. Before the kick-off, athletes of Olympiacos SFP departments entered the field with all 15 trophies that the club had won in all disciplines this season. These were included: From women's volleyball: Melina Emmanouilidou (Super Cup), Milica Kubura (Greek Cup), Gina Lamprousi (League)

From ladies' basketball: Eleanna Christinaki (Greek Cup), Angeliki Nikolopoulou (League)

Van Womens Water Polo: Maria Myriakephalitaki (Super Cup), Margarita Plevritou (Greek Cup)

From table tennis: Evelina Meramveliotaki (Womens League)

From women's boxing: Evelina Mavromati (League)

Van Mens Volleyball: Alexander Atanasi (League Cup), Alen Pajenk (Super Cup), Dragan Travica (Greek Cup)

From men's water polo: Dinos Genidounia's (Greek Cup)

From handball: Petros Kandylas (Super Cup)

From during boxing: Pavlos TsangRakos (League) Also published the youth team players, led by coach Romain Piteau, who mathematically protected the U19 Super League title for the third consecutive season. After the end of the Play -OFF MD5, the pitch of G. Karaiskakis was correctly transformed to welcome Olympiacos 48one championship. Shown over the field were the previous 47 league titles of the club, along with a path of success that led to its 48one An. Completing the scene were Olympiacos two European trophies: the UEFA Europa Conference League and the UEFA Youth League. Before the trophy ceremony, the large screens of the stadiums played a video with all the goals scored by Olympiacos during the competition season, as well as a special tribute to the 100-year anniversary of the clubs. The spectacular light show As always, Olympiacos ensured that his fans were part of the celebration. This wonderful crowd, which filled the G. Karaiskakis Stadium throughout the season and stood with the team, contributed this year to the championship title that safely registered in his home port. The supporters who were present in the stadium before the game against Paok were distributed distributed prior to the kick -off. The fans wore these wristbands and picked up their hands in the air, allowing Olympiacos to present a beautiful musical light show, with colors that come from the special wristbands. The champions come on stage While the lights slowly returned after the end of the show, the stadium unveiled the 47 earlier titles and the two European trophies on the field. Host Christos Ferentinos invited Katerina Koxenoglou (acting president of the Super League) and Giorgos Daskalakis (CEO of Stoiximan) to raise the championship trophy of 20242025. Then the club leader, President Evangelos Marinakis, came under whose supervision Olympiacos 11 championships in 15 seasons came a remarkable achievement. He spoke to the fans of the field. Following him, head coach Jos Luis Mendilibar, strategic adviser Christian Karembeu and sports director Darko Kovaevi were introduced. They were accompanied by assistant -coaches Antonio Jos Ruiz Prez, Francisco Manuel Rico Castro, Sotiris Sylaidopoulos, team manager Thodoris Kokkinakis, the back cream staff and the medical team the unfortunate heroes behind the scenes. Then came the stars of the night: the players. They are emerged from the tunnel in the following order: Alexandros Paschalakis, Francisco Ortega, Julian Biancone, Lorenzo Pirola, Marko Stamenic, Ayoub El Kaabi, Gelson Martins, Kristoffer Velde, David Carmo, Roman, Roman Chiquinho, Nikolaos Botis, Santiago Hezze, Luis Palma, Antonis Papakanellos, Bruno, Nikolaos Lolis, Charalambos Kostoulas, Christos Mouzakitis, Yusuf Yazc, Alexandros Anagnostopos and natural, Rodi, Team, Team, Team, Team Rodinei, Rodinei, Rodinei, and Panagiotis, Rodinei, Rodinei, Rodinei, and Panagiotis Retsos. It was Retsos, together with President Marinakis and the rest of the team, who lifted Olympiacos 48one Championship Trophy High in the night sky about G. Karaiskakis. It was the moment when club and fans became one who celebrated a historic title for Olympiacos.

