Why tennis players and the ball sometimes disappear on TV and what the sport can do

This week the Madrid opens nice weather, created a classic tennis media problem, world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka remained victories from Eiking and Casper Ruud showed that he contains crowds.

The curious thing of the disappearing tennis player?

After a Madrid open in which the power went out and players raged over ball tracks on the clay that were not in accordance with Electronic Line Calling (ELC), another problem occupied the spirit of many fans who watched the tournament on television.

During various games during the day in the Caja Mgica, sections of the temporary employment feed were sometimes one quadrant of the field, sometimes half of the photo flooded with dazzling clear light. So clear that the players and the ball would disappear when they entered it, making the sun resemble a different dimension and makes the Borderline match indiscriminate.



Coco Gauff is hardly visible and the ball is invisible on the broadcast of the Madrid open. (Tennis canal)

This is part of a broader problem in tennis, in which the architecture of certain locations, especially those who are not built in the sport, which should be a spectacle in a thorn. The orientation of the court, the position of television cameras and retractable roofs can all become problematic, so that fans are stunned about how the elite level of a sport can in principle fail. Perhaps even more astonishing is the extent to which the very obvious problem of players disappearing from view is not mentioned by commentators. Attending attention to a negative experience is not desirable for broadcasters, but pretending that it doesn't happen is also a bad service for the people who look.

Away from Madrid, tournaments in Halle and Berlin, both in Germany, and the Italian open, in Rome, also suffer from the shadow -like court patterns, some of stadiums and some of overhanging flora, but those are all getting used to fans.

Apart from the re -designing of courts, introducing awnings for broadcast or only playing tennis at locations that are used exclusively for the sport, not much can be done. But with tennis that competes with so many other sports for eyeballs, these problems are really not welcome.

Charlie Eccleshare

How sustainable is Sabalenkas shape?

The sign of a good player or team is that they win when they play badly is the haughty sporty clichés; It also comes into conflict with the idea that the results will catch up on mediocre versions.

How then, to pars no. 1 Aryna Sabalenkas 2025?

Sabalenka is comfortably the best player on the WTA results, it won or reached the final in six of its eight events, including taking the Madrid Open title against Coco Gauff. However, her versions have often been fragmentary. In the Spanish capital she worked hard to win the first set against qualifying Anna Blinkova, she played badly to drop the opener against Elise Mertens, constantly had problems against Peyton Stearns and then Golde Wints wins in distant matches against Marta Kostyuk and then Elina Svitolina in the quarter finals and Semifinals. Yet she won the title.

It is impossible to always play on top form and Sabalenka wins titles without doing this, which suggests that her rivals have enough to fear when she starts clicking in top equipment. The WTA tour also has such a depth of talent that even apparently routine matchups may not come out as expected. But the songs of Sabalenkas suggest that they are defending the law of averages, especially when it comes to escaping adversity behind her serve.

Sabalenka is 10th in the WTA Top 50 for 2025 when it comes to breaking points that are confronted per match, according to data from Tennis Abstract, but third for service games lost per match. World No. 2 Iga Witek confronted with 145 breaking points; Sabalenka has confronted 186 in 30 games. But where Witek has saved just over 55 percent of that 145, Sabalenka saved more than 63 percent of her 186. The average for the top 50 is 56.5 percent.

This is partly because Sabalenka has one of the best serves in the women's game, but at the moment the hair saves from adversity as much as it prevents her in it.

Charlie Eccleshare

The two sides of Ruud (who are not so different)?

During Witse's one-sided defeat against Coco Gauff in Madrid, she protected her face with a towel while trying to deal with the emotion of the defeat, after which it was confirmed by Witeks team that her grandfather had died just before the event.

Waiting with some encouragement was Ruud, who then won the Madrid Open title by beating Jack Draper in three sets.

Hi @igga_swiate Hold your head up

Just like millions of other people, I like to see you play you. Not your day today, but you inspire so much and you will be stronger than ever !! https://t.co/ZV2LQE4KKQ Casper Ruud (@Casperruud98) May 1, 2025

Later that week, Ruud was in a much more tense situation. During his semi -final against Argentinas Francisco Cerundolo, fans repeatedly whistled between the Norwegians first and second portions. After ignored a few, Ruud approached the referee of the chair to ask where the line was because he had interrupted his service motion:

How often can they scream before I can demand something? Why can't you answer the question? You just say, I'll deal with it. But I ask a specific question, Ruud said.

How many seconds before I can demand, let's say, another serve or a repetition? If he does it over and over again, nothing.

There is no rule for such a scenario, because neither players is doing anything wrong, but Ruud brought the case before Cerundolo benefited from the interruption, even if he did not want to benefit. Ruud then asked at what point he would receive a first serve to scare the whistle. The Norwegian was visibly furious, but in the quiet, stoic way that he brings to all his tennis.

In the end, Ruud won the game and the event and let an unexpected loud extensive grunt in a forehand winner who brought him to the championship against Draper. Then he lifted the trophy, just as chill as always.

James Hansen

How did Naomi Osaka follow a winning formula?

When Naomi Osaka won the Australian Open in 2021, the idea that she would have to wait more than four years before her next title would have been much further. At the time, Osaka was the world's dominant player, especially on hard courts. It seemed like she would win a lot.

Saying that her next title would not only come more than four years later, but also during a WTA 125 event outside the main tour, the rich of the possibility would have looked like.

But there Osaka was on May 4 and held the trophy for winning the Saint Malo Open 35 in France, a tournament that a sport under the elite. This is what top players do if they cannot get enough rhythm and confidence to win enough matches to get that rhythm and confidence. Belinda Bencic played ITF events a further turn to start her comeback by giving birth to her first child and has since won a WTA 500 title and has risen from No. 913 to no. 42 in the ranking.

Quite ironic to recover my first trophy on the surface that I thought was my worst. However, that is one of my favorite things about life, there is always room to grow and evolve. Thanks to everyone who accompanies me on this trip, I know it is turbulent, but it is really fun and pic.twitter.com/or5oy5ptjn (@Naomiosaka) May 4, 2025

Osaka has demonstrated an important company while waiting for a new trophy. She took a long -term break of tennis twice to work on her mental health; She is birth to her first child, Shai, in 2023. She has also shown that she is capable of elite tennis in Fits and starts over the past four years, but most of that time she has not been able to support that level against the best players, either during competitions or between tournaments. Can this victory turn things around? That is a bit difficult to predict, especially since clay has never been a comfortable surface for her despite this triumph.

The tour stays on clay for two more tournaments. Then it shifts to grass. Osaka is a work in progress on the organic surfaces. After this week, however, one thing is clear that she is doing the work.

Matt Futterman

Scot of the week

The tennis recordings or the camera recording? Why not both!

Draper vs Musetti emphasized by the lens of our new camera at the court level #Mmopen pic.twitter.com/ezuncjphvx Tennis TV (@Tennistv) May 3, 2025

Recommended Reading:

The winners of the week

ATP:

Casper Ruud (14) def. Jack Draper (5) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to the Madrid Open (1,000) in Madrid. It is the title of the first 1,000 levels on the Norwegians.

Alex Michelsen (2) def. Andrea Pellegrino 6-4, 6-4 to the Estoril (Challenger 175) in Estoril, Portugal. It is the biggest career title of the Americans.

WTA:

Aryna Sabalenka (1) def. Coco Gauff (4) 6-3, 7-6 (3) to the Madrid Open (1,000) in Madrid. It is the third title No. 1 of 2025.

Naomi Osaka (2) def. Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 to the Saint Malo Open 35 (WTA 125) in Saint Malo, France. It is the first title of Osakas since February 2021.

At the row

Coco Gauff Moves one place from No. 4 to No. 3 and receives the third place from fellow countryman Jessica Pegula.

Casper Ruud Be in eight places from no. 15 to no. 7 after his title in Madrid.

Naomi Osaka Enter the Top 50 again after rising seven places from No. 55 to No. 48.

Andrey Rublev Nine places from No. 8 to No. 17 falls.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Leave the Top 100 and drop 23 places from no. 86 to no. 109.

Happy Auger-Aliassy Tuimts eight places from No. 19 to no. 27.

Come up

ATP

Rome: Italian (1,000) with Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper.



VK: Sky Sports; US: Tennis Canal Tennis TV

WTA

Rome: Italian (1,000) With Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Witek, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini.



VK: Sky Sports; US: Tennis Channel

