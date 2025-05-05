Free summer sports coaching camp for school children by A&N Sports Department





Tarun Kartick Sri Vijaya Puram, May 5, 2025 The Department of Sports, Andaman and Nicobar Administration is organizing a free summer coaching camp for school for school during the summer holidays of 2025. The initiative is intended to help children make productive use of their time while developing their athletic skills in various sports disciplines. Coaching is provided in athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, cycling, cricket, football, hockey, table tennis and volleyball. The camp offers both morning and evening training sessions under the supervision of experienced coaches. In athletics, Mrs. Shamali Bairagi will hold sessions from 5:30 am to 8:00 am and from 3.30 pm to 5:30 pm. Interested participants can contact her on 9531807157. For archery, coaching is led by Mr. N. Ummer Farooque from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM; It can be reached on 8900923776. Mr. Uday Kumar will train students in Badminton from 5.30 am to 7:30 am and from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm; His contact number is 9474295025. Basketball coaching is handled by Mr. G. NAGESH RAO from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM; It can be contacted at 7063974074. Cricket enthusiasts can train under Mr. Animesh Lall, who will keep sessions from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. His telephone number is 9476022025. Cycling will be checked by Mr. S. Sengupta from 6.30 am to 9:30 am and 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. It can be contacted on 9476081707. Football training is given by Mr. Sayed Meeran from 6:00 am to 8:00 am and 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm; He can be reached on 9476073786. Hockey sessions will be managed by Mr Asman Besra during the same time slots; His contact number is 9474229201. For table tennis, Mr. Abdul Nazim coaches students from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. He can be contacted on 9434281635. Volleyball coaching is led by Mr. Abdul Khalid in the same hours and interested students can reach him on 9434290640. Students can register directly with the coaches of their chosen sport. For questions, parents or students can contact the respective coaches using the specified telephone numbers. The Department of Sports encourages active participation in students to make this opportunity for physical development, teamwork and discipline during the summer holidays.

