Ann Arbor, me. The University of Michigan Athletics department has written history with its recent recruitment success, which brings back memories of former Michigan Wolverines Athletes in the early 1990s.

The last time Michigan signed an in-state five-star basketball player and an in-state five-star football player was in the same calendar year in 1991 when Fab Five Member Chris Webber And bruise that walks back Tyrone Wheatley their paths made to Ann Arbor.

Second -year head coaches Dusty Mayfrom a sweet 16 -run, and Sherrone MooreComing from a Reliaquest Bowl victory while he makes Alabama and Ohio State in the process, will get their reinforcements if the nations are now playing top recruitment in basketball and football for the men in corn.

In basketball, the Wolverines recruited incoming first -year guardian Trey McKenneyHe was named Michigans Mr. Basketball from Orchard Lake St. Marys High School for the 2024-25 season.

McKenney, a Flint Native and a five -star entry, became the 13th Wolverine that Mr. Basketball became a member of:

Robert Henderson, 1982 (Lansing Eastern High School) Antoine Joubert, 1983 (Detroit Southwestern High School) Glen Rice, 1985 (Flint Northwestern High School) Terry Mills, 1986 (Romulus High School) Michael Talley, 1989 (Detroit Cooley High School) Chris Webber, 1991 (Detroit Country Day High School) Willie Mitchell, 1994 (Detroit Pershing High School) Robert Tractor Traylor, 1995 (Detroit Murry-Wright High School) Dion Harris, 2003 (Detroit Redford High School) Manny Harris, 2007 (Detroit Redford High School) Isaiah Livers, 2017 (Kalamazoo Central High School) Phat Phat Brooks, 2024 (Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School) Trey McKenney, 2025 (Orchard Lake St. Marys High School

Before he Mr. Basketball was mentioned, McKenney was named McDonald's All-American on January 27 and became the 24th Wolverine in program history to reach such an honor.

He also became the first incoming recruit of Wolverines that has been selected since 2021 as an all-American, with three future NBA concept choices, Caleb Houston, Moussa Diabat and Kobe Bufkin.

McKenny is a combo guard of 64, 225 pounds chosen to play in the McDonalds East team and scored seven points in 17 minutes.

He shot 3-10 from the field and 1-5 of the three-point line while he added three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot when they fell 105-92.

Before the game, McKenney became the first Wolverines player from the state of Michigan who was selected as a McDonald's all-American since Bufkin.

Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) drives around Minnesota Vooruit Joshua Ola-Josep during the second half of a NCAA College Basketball match Thursday 8 December 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) ((AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn))

Michigans McDonalds All-Americans:

Tim McCormick (1980) Eric Turner (1981) Richard Rellford (1982) Antoine Joubert (1983) Gary Grant (1984) Rameal Robinson, Terry Mills (1986) Sean Higgins (1987) Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, Jalen Rose, Chris Webber (1991) Bobby Crawford (1993) Willie Mitchell, Jerod Ward (1994) Louis Bullock, Robert Traylor, Albert White (1995) Lavell Blanchard (1999) Daniel Horton (2002) Kobe Bufkin, Moussi Diabate, Caleb Houstan (2021) Trey McKenney (2025)

Bryce Underwood

Participation in McKenney This fall is five -star Quarterback Bryce Underwood out Belleville Secondary school.

Underwood, who was the number 1 recruit in the nation, initially dedicated to Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU) before he threw his home/youth team when he received a name, image and parable (NIL) from Michigan North of $ 10 million over four years.

Underwood, the first No. 1 Recruit to commit to Michigan since the classroom 2016, where defensive ending end Rashan Gary Did this, thought about winning another state championship.

The 63, 205-pound Dual-DREAT Quarterback led Belleville to a 10-2 record with 2,095 Yards, 29 touchdowns and three interceptions, while the rock for 489 yards and one touchdown also dropped.

Underwood first appeared for the Wolverines during the annual spring match on April 19, 2025.

The striking five -star recruitment took the field with high expectations. Fans wanted to see how the phenomenon would perform for a crowd with between 40,000 and 45,000 fans who were packing The big house.

At his first possession of his university career, Underwood took a bag in the Shotgun position before completing a screen pass to the receiver Channing Goodwin to end his first ride as a Quarterback from Wolverines.

His second ride went exactly like his first, because he did not just complete, but he received his first penalty from his university career, a delay in the game before missing a deep pass from the home line, which led to a point.

After setting up the Run game, Underwood pulled another delay in the game before he hit Goodwin on back-to-back to move the chains to the corn 20-yard line.

He hit Goodwin early and often before moving the ball to the six-year line after a catch and run by Jalen Hoffman.

Underwood hit Hoffman to extend the ride of the Blue team before he walked back Micahekana scored the first touchdown of the game while the Blue Team became 10-0.

Underwood should have two touchdowns, but the recipients dropped the ball in the end zone.

The first came on an oblique route over the center of the end zone, which was torn away from the recipient while fell on the floor.

His second TouchDown -attempt should come to a degradation route to a recipient on the Endzone road that had also fallen.

He went back to Goodwin, who opened the field, but ended up in a overthrow from the back of the end zone.

Underwood came back on the right track in the fourth quarter after he had shown his scrambling skills and won 17 Yards on the floor for a first down.

But the drive was on the 33-Yard line, which led to a missed field goal.

The match ended in a walk-off double flea flicker when Underwood Hoffman hit an 88-Yard catch and ran for his first touchdown of the career.

Underwood ended the day with 187 yards and one touchdown, to the surprise of the Michigan fans.

Moore spoke about the performance of Underwoods after the spring game.

Webber became a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and Wheatley was admitted to the National High School Hall of Fame and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Both men, however, left a lasting inheritance at the University of Michigan; Let's hope McKenney and Underwood can do the same.

The Athletics Department of the University of Michigan has written history with its recent recruitment success, which is reminiscent of the glory days of the early nineties.

