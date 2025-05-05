



Chattanooga (5 May 2025) not yet passed. The Tennis team of Chattanooga MOCS has accepted an invitation after the season for the 2025 UTR Sports National Invitational Tennis Championship (NIT Championship) held on 7-9 May in the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, GA. Chattanooga (13-11) is one of the seven teams in this year's NIT field and will come in as the best seed, which means that an automatic byap is in the semi-final. The event is a single elimination -dual -format with the quarterfinals that take place on Wednesday (May 7), semi -finals on Thursday (May 8) and title competition on Friday (May 9). Full info including the field, drawing times and more can be found below. All competitions are streamed live on Playsight with live results available thanks to Ioncourt. On the left are located below and on the planning page. 2025 UTR NIT championships

Dates:: 7-9 May 2025 (always stated et)

Location: Rome Tennis Center Rome, GA.

To follow: Watch Live results Field: Chattanooga (13-11), Morgan State (8-16), New Mexico State (9-14), NC Central (16-6), UNC Asheville (12-9), Rider (11-14), Saint Mary's (Ca) (5-17) Quarterfinals 7 May M1: Chattanooga (Bye)

M2: UNC Asheville vs. Rider (11 hours)

M3: NM State versus NC Central (11 hours)

M4: Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Morgan State (1 pm) Semi -finals 8 May M5: Chattanooga vs. NM State/NC Central (10.00 am)

M6: M2 winner vs. M4 Winner Championship May 9 M7: M5 winner vs. M6 winner (10 hours) About the UTR NIT championships The NIT championship was launched in 2023 and was made by UTR Sports to enable men's and DameS teams to gain valuable postsean experience. The teams are selected by the NIT Championship Tournament Committee, with the UTR sports of the teamsCollege Team RankingUnder the top criteria for consideration. The 2025 edition marks the third annual Nit Tennis Tournament after the season and will contain seven men's and eight DameS teams. Beyond Utr NIT champions: Tulsa (2024); Liberty (2023). More information can be found onUtrsports.com/nit. Follow Chattanooga Herentennis

Follow @Gomocsmtennis onTwitter& @Gomocsmten onInstagramFor the most up -to -date information and news about Chattanooga Herentennis.

