



St. Louis The president of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has approved a new management structure that positions the strong partnership between important multisport conferences and positions the competition for continuous success as the dominant conference in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Jeff Jackson places this agreement as Commissioner of the MVFC. Jackson has served as Commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference (the All-Sport League for five MVFC members) since 1 July 2021. Josh Fenton also places the agreement as an executive adviser for the MVFC. Fenton has been a supervisory director of the Summit League since April 2023 (the All-Sport League for four MVFC members). In preparation for the retirement of MVFC commissioner Patty Viverito on 30 June 2025, this change. Viverito has been the only commissioner of the competition and had been in that capacity for 40 years. Jackson takes on his duties as MVFC Commissioner on July 1, 2025. I expect to be eager to work with the MVFC Presidents Council, Summit League Commissioner Josh Fenton, and the athletic directors of the MVFC, says Commissioner Jeff Jackson. This partnership will promote a mutually advantageous relationship between our two conferences, thereby guaranteeing the continuous success of the MVFC and at the same time a stable framework is set up for our membership. Our collective efforts will play an important role in delivering an exceptional experience for student athletes. The Summit League and all its affiliated institutions are enthusiastic for this new collaboration with the Missouri Valley Conference to help with the activities of the best FCS football conference throughout the country, Fenton says. I look forward to working with Commissioner Jackson and his team to promote the interests of our football programs, while I also continue to build a strong Summit League. Viverito was the founder of the conference, who started as the gateway collegiate Athletic Conference and later turned into the current name. After serving for 40 -fulfilling years as a commissioner, I am happy to transfer the reins to new leadership, because the MVFC is both dedicated and equipped to continue its unparalleled record of performance in FCS on and outside the field, says Viverito. The MVFC President's Council unanimously approved a joint management model between the MVC and the Summit League. This creates a new governance and operational structure for the conference with one sports and adds the function of Chief Operating Officer, which will soon be advertised. The decision marks an important step to improve operational efficiency and brand growth while maintaining the MVFCS status as a leading FCS conference. This restructuring ensures the continuous success and stability of the MVFC, said the University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost, who currently acts as the MVFC president chairman. By streamlining our management and streamlining the Summit League, the Missouri Valley Conference and the Horizon League at three conferences at three conferences, we position ourselves for sustainable growth and continuous national prominent. As part of the newly adopted structure, the MVFC remains an independent legal entity, different from the multisport conferences of its member institutions. The updated management model includes a board of directors, executive committee, Athletic Director Council, Joint Council, Head Coach Council and Student-Athlete Advisory Council. The MVC and Summit League will play a role in administrative activities. The MVFC comprises 10 settings: Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois and Youngstown State. #Rethesemmit |

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesummitleague.org/news/2025/5/5/general-missouri-valley-football-conference-summit-league-forge-partnership.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos