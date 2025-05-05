Football gossip, paper talking and rumors about the transfer: Man Utd ready to participate in the race for Brentford Vooruit Bryan Mbeumo | Football news





The top stories and rumors about the newspapers of Monday … Daily Telegraaf Manchester United is ready to participate in the race for Bryan Mbeumo when the competition for the £ 60m rated Brentford attacker during the summer transfer window intensifies. Henry Pollock admits that he dared to dream of being mentioned in the British and Irish Lions team when it will be announced on Thursday. Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Free to watch: Highlights of Brentfords win against Manchester United in the Premier League

Daily Express Juventus is talking to Manchester United about the possible signing of Rasmus Hojlund this summer and will soon make a concrete approach. Sun Scotland Ace Scott McTominay will lose £ 2.32 million, he invested in a failed company run by his girlfriend and her father. William Saliba has been talking to Real Madrid for weeks, claim reports in France. Image:

Arsenal defender is reportedly a Real Madrid target



Leeds makes Marseille Centrum Helft Leonardo Balerdi one of their top goals for the Premier League. Tottenham -coach Ryan Mason is sought by West Brom to become their new boss. Thomas Frank wants to splash on Leicester's £ 25 million keeper Mads Hermansen. Manchester United Ace Casemiro will drop a huge wage increase if Ruben Amorim wins the Europa League, suggest reports. Daily mirror Atletico Madrid has already asked the possibility of signing Antony from Manchester United this summer while the Red Devils are preparing to discharge the 25-year-old. Image:

On-Loan Man Utd Winger Antony is an impression on Laliga Side Real Betis



The guardian A 26-year-old fan of the Serie A-side who killed Atalanta during collisions between Atalanta and inter-supporters in the northern city of Bergamo, said the police of Italy. Evening stand Martin Odegaard has cooled the fear that he could miss the second part of the semi -final of Arsenal's Champions League due to an injury. Dean Huijsen has played speculation around a potential summer transfer and says that he is 'really happy' for Bournemouth. Daily mail Anthony Joshua has revealed that he will undergo surgery in an attempt to resolve a continuous issue that has delayed his return to the ring. Scottish sun Barry Ferguson has encouraged the Rangers acquisition consortium to now appoint a new manager. Simo Valakari is determined to stay with St. Johnstone – despite the fact that he is on the HJK Helsinki HJK.

