It was all a joke for them: EM testifies in Hockey Canada test

London, Ont. EM, the woman in the middle of the hockey canada sexual assault trial, told jury members on Monday about the hours she spent in a hotel room in London in which she said she was being affected and humiliated, while players spit on her, hit her and encouraged her to place golf balls and golf clubs in her vagina.

She said that players put down a sheet and were towering about her to feel her anxious and as if she had had no other option than to perform the sexual acts they were encouraging. She said she dissociated and felt that she saw the events unfold from above. She said she was trying to leave the hotel room on several points, but every time she had been overturned to stay; A player wrapped his arm around her shoulder and led her back to the sheet, in an attempt to convince her that they all had fun.

She said she heard a player say he shouldn't leave the room when she cried.

In about three hours of witness during the morning session for jury members, EM described the mood in the Chamber at the time of the events, where players shouted and encouraged each other and humiliating remarks about her making and evokes for her calls. She said she felt she bullying her.

It was all just a joke for them, she said.

Mike McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote are all confronted with charges for sexual violence as a result of the alleged incident. All five players do not argue with guilty charges when they preceded in the Supreme Court of Ontario.

Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham asked EM a litany of questions about the night in question, starting with what happened for the first time in the room with McLeod. EM said she had sex with McLeod. When she went to the laundry room to clean up, McLeod dressed and she said she saw that he was walking his phone with his phone.

He left the room, she said, and two other men entered the room that she told her shocked. More men later entered the room. She said she was asked to lie on the floor of the hotel room, but didn't want to do that. They then put down a sheet and put her on to lie about it, she said. From there they said she had to touch herself and moan.

The men, who were elite hockey players and much bigger than her (she said she was 5-foot-4, 120 pounds in 2018) were gathered around her and they had golf clubs. Some sat on the bed. Others stood around the towering and around her. She described herself vulnerable, confused and scared.

I remember making comments about making golf balls in my vagina and asked if I could take the whole club and put the entire golf ball in me.

She described her mind who staggered the requests and found extreme and painful and wondered what else they would ask her to do from there.

I was already naked and drunk and I felt very vulnerable at the moment, she said. I did not understand why the only man I had left behind, disappeared a little and left me in that situation.

While the men surrounded her, she said, she felt detached from the situation, where her spirit separated from her body and drove to the top corner of the building, where she said she saw everything happening: it didn't feel like I had any control.

EM said she performed oral sex on three men, while others shouted commands: suck! Suck! And to tell her to spit about it.

That was when I also started to feel that someone spit on my back, she said.

EM said that after performing oral sex on the three men she had put on the sheet. While she lay, one of the men did, she said, the splits over her:

He put his penis on my face at the time, she said.

Asked what she thought when this happened, EM described it as coarse and did not think it was respectful.

It felt humiliating, she said.

EM, who said in the course of her testimony that she had memory hiases, said that players encouraged each other to have sex with this girl and that when she went to the bathroom, one of the men followed her.

He turned on a condom and he bent over the sink in the bathroom, she said. When she was asked about this interaction, she said she didn't really do anything, but was just a bit bent and he had sex with me.

She said she was encouraged afterwards to perform oral sex on Mcleod on the bed, at what point she said that several people started hit her buttocks: they tried to turn the turn as hard as they could. I said they had to stop at the time.

On several points, even when she said she performed oral sex on McLeod, she heard references to telephones, told each other to put their phones away or not recommend telephones. She said this was her worries that they might be recording the events.

She said she felt tired, thirsty and physically sick towards the end of the night. She felt she would vomit and went to the bathroom to try to put on her clothes.

She said they would notice that she was crying and did not want her to leave while she was desperate.

Oh, she cries, she heard a person say. Don't let her go.

When asked by Cunningham if someone in the room checked her in when the sexual acts took place, EM replied that it was only at the end that had been raised.

She described feeling the need to go along with what the men wanted, who she described as her body way to protect herself against the situation.

Cunningham showed EM two videos that were previously reported, which showed that she was asked questions by individuals in the room. In the first video, when asked by someone who is not identified or shown: you are good with this? She said I am okay with this. In the second video, she says, it was all consensual and I am sober, that's why I can't do this now.

She said she doesn't remember making one of the two videos, but believes that they were probably made by the end of the night. She said she doesn't look like herself in the videos, describes herself as a mess in the first and noticed how quickly she spoke and her eyes looked crazy in the second. She said she did not remember the recording of those videos, but remembers that McLeod succeeded her on several points to say that the interaction was consensual. (She identifies the voice in the second video as McLeod).

It was not a reflection of how I felt, she said about what she said on both videos.

Later EM testified about the events when she left the hotel shortly before 5 o'clock in the morning, she cried uncontrollably and called her best friend for comfort, she said. EM kept sobbing at home, in the shower and woke her father. She said her mother came in to check her.

She described struggling to process the events and to feel both shame and shame.

I think I had blamed myself because I even went to the hotel in the first place, she said. I wish I could respond in a different way.

Jury members also saw a series of SMS messages between her and McLeod in the days that followed, in which he repeatedly asked her to the police if she went to the police, whether she would make this disappear and if she put an end to this.

EM, who in her first two days of testimony said that she has difficulty dealing with confrontation, said she apologized and repeatedly told what she thought he wanted to hear, so that Hed left her alone.

She told him that she was not going to pursue the case further, to which he sent an SMS as an answer: Thank you the very best.

But em said she was going to the police. She didn't know for sure if she wanted to continue an investigation, but just wanted them to be spoken.

I wanted them to be held responsible in one way or another, she said. I wanted anyone else to see.

(Bests of KronenAdvocaat Meaghan Cunningham and EM, depicted in video conference, of her testimony of 2 May. Alexandra Newbould / the Canadian Press via AP)