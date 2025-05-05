Monday Digest: Andreescu beats Fernandez for WTA 125

For the first time since the US Open 2019, Bianca Andreescu lifted a trophy last week. The Canadian won the Doubles title at the WTA 125 event in Vic, Spain, in which she defeated her landwoman Leyh Annie Fernandez in the final.

Andreescu won the title next to Aldila Sutjiadi. The couple of the top seeds of Anna Danilina and Irina Khromcheva In the semi-final in three sets before he defeated Fernandez and Lulu Sun 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

It is the biggest double title of Andreescus career and her first since winning the Gatineau Challenger, an ITF W25, in 2018. It is her first title of any kind, Singles or Doubles at every level, since winning the US Open in September 2019.











Aldila Sutjiadi and Bianca Andreescu. Photo: @cataloniaopen

The victory for Andreescu over Fernandezs costs came in a week in which many big names that were eliminated from the Madrid open were eliminated, participating in events at a lower level. But a Canadian still seemed in the Spanish capital.

Under the radar: The heavy run of Auger-Aliassime continues, victory for Boulais

Andreescu and Fernandez also participated in singles during the WTA 125 event in VIC, but did not have the same good results.

Fernandez was the top seed but lost in the second round of Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Andreescu lost one of the fourth seed Kimberly Birrell in De Ronde.

Flix Auger-Aliasassime's struggles on Clay in 2025 went on to the ATP Challenger Tour last week when he lost his opening match during an event in Estoril, Portugal, to World No. 237 Andrea Pellegrino. Just like Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime was the best seed. He has to win another match at Clay in 2025 and has not won a competition at all since Miami.











Andres Martin and Justin Boularis

Justin Boulais was the other Canadian titlist last week and scored the ITF M25 Doubles title in Nottingham next to American Andres Martin. The couple only lost one set on the way to the title, in their hard -fought quarter -final with Finn Murgt And James Story that the North American tandem won 11-9 in the Tiebreak match. She defeated another All-British pair, Oliver Bonding and Toby Samuel, 6-3, 6-2, in the final.

It is Boulais fourth professional double title and second of the year. He also reached the semi -final of the singles in Nottingham as a qualification.

In case you missed it: Diallos Madrid Magic

Gabriel Diallo was the breakout star for Canada in the Mutua Madrid Open last week, took advantage of a happy loser to reach his first Master 1000 quarterfinals.

After having had a few breaks to go his way In the first week of the eventDe Montrealer shone in week two. He Quickly the former Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie To reach the fourth round of a big event for the first time in his career and then scored his biggest victory by arranging, Turning out World No. 16 Grigor Dimitrov To reach the last eight.

His run finally came to an end through the hands of Lorenzo Musetti In the quarterfinals. As one result His performance in Madrid, Diallo jumps 24 places in the ranking to a new career high of no. 54.

Denis Shapovalov also got the second week from Madrid, but lost in the third round of Alex de Percussion. The other Canadians all Lost in the first week.

What to view: on to Rome

The road to Roland-Garros is making its last big stop this week while the tours descend on Rome for the International BNLDitalia, the last 1000 event on Clay of the Year. It is expected to be at least five Canadians who will compete in Singles.

Gabriel Diallo will want to wear his momentum from Spain to Italy this week, because he did not have to play in qualifying (or a happy loser) to be in the main drawing of a 1000 event of a 1000 event for the first time in his career. The Canadian will be confronted with Marcos Giron with no. 4 sperm Taylor Fritz in the first round in round two. If he upset the American, he would be confronted in round three with no. 30 Hubert Hurkacz.

Flix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are both sown and have the first round Byes. Auger-Aliassime, the 26one Seed, is still looking for his first victory over Clay in 2025 and will try to get it against Nuno Borges or a qualification. No. 7 Seed Alex de Percussion Is his projected opponent of the third round.

27one Seed Shapovalov plays a qualifying or Damir Dzumhur after by turning. He could World No. 2 Meet Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Leylah Annie Fernandez is sowed no. 24 on the women's side. She will play a qualifying or Tyra -grant in the second round. No. 14 Seed Daria Ksatcina stands in line for a collision of the third round.

Bianca Andreescu is the last Canadian with direct access to Rome's head draw. She will play Federica Urine In the first round for the right to see 20one Seed Donna Vekic In the second round. Just like Madrid, Elena Rybakina appears in Andreescus Path, this time in the third round.

Victoria Mboko has the chance to make three Canadian women in the singles. She won her opening match about Cristina Busca on Monday and plays Kamilla Rakhimova For a place in the main table.

Marina Stakusic Lost in the first qualifying round to Emiliana Arango.

Functional photo: @biancanreescu_