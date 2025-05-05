From dreams to reality: Moose Jaws Cricket community enthusiastic for new field

'We believe that a cricket -Pitch will not only serve the current residents, but also help with the welcome of new families and cultures in Moose Jaw, which means that the vibrant community spirit that we all cherish reinforce'

Moose Jaw members of the cricket community in Moose Jaw are delighted that the city has agreed to build a pitch for this ever-growing and internationally popular sport.

JC Chhokar with the Moose Jaw Cricket Association (MJCA) and Richard Singh with the Saskatchewan Cricket Association (SCA) spoke with the city council during her recent meeting of the Executive Committee on the $ 75,000 project, which the Council approved later that evening.

It took almost a year to bring this project to the council for approval, including building a vision, developing the association and creating a team, Chhokar said. He was grateful that the council supported the construction of the field and the further development of the sport.

“We are also very grateful to Sask for the generous allocation of land (s) and give us a place to make our dreams a reality,” he continued.

“We believe that a cricket field will not only serve the current residents, but also help with the welcome of new families and cultures in Moose Jaw, which strengthens the vibrant spirit of community that we all cherish.”

Singh – who has played for more than 40 years – said there are 100 teams in the province, with several clubs in some communities, but Moose Jaw has only one team because players have to travel to Regina – sometimes at 7 o'clock – to practice and play.

That is why the club wants a field here to develop a program and train young people, he noticed, while more people will play if they don't have to travel.

“… Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world behind football, but it is not taught in the school system, so we are the only ones who teach it in the province,” continued Singh, and noticed that a field would enable the association to develop training programs in schools.

Moose Jaw players have to play in parks, playgrounds and other fields, which do not offer the right setup, while some players have even played in parking places, the SCA member said. So the association is grateful that Sask. Polytech offers land for the field.

In the meantime, Moose Jaw is large enough that it could have several teams, where those teams bring in new communities, develop sports -related tourism and generate income for companies, Singh noted. He noted that Prince Albert went from one to six teams, which could happen in the friendly city, because it is 'a much more developed city'.

The goal of the MJCA is to make the game safe for everyone, where residents have access to the field and competition match during the weekend during the week, he said.

“It's a good opportunity for all of us to work together to develop something big,” Singh added.

Coun. Carla Delaurier said that she has been following the development of this sport for a while and appreciated how the SCA wanted to grow here, while she pointed out that Moose Jaw has many international students who play.

Moreover, she noted that many families participate in different sports, including football, which plays almost every child. So she thought that cricket could also follow that trend.

“So for our future tourism sector will be (it) happy. But local … Skills development is also important,” Delaurier added.

Coun. Patrick Boyle said that building a cricket field was a good solution for that area, while the field opposite the Sports Spex was a good place. He then wondered if cricket players could use the parking lot at SASK. Polytech or have to rely on the nearby Sports Spex.

“… at the end of the day, if you have many events and park is a problem, that's probably a good thing,” he added.

Derek Blais, director of the Community Services, replied that the city council did not discuss parking with the educational institution, although it was not expected that parking would be a problem in the Sports Spex in the summer. However, if parking becomes problematic, discussions can occur.

The next regular council meeting is Monday 12 May.