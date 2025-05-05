On just 21, Women International Master (Wim) Diajeng Theresa Singgih is an exciting chess player from Indonesia. But there is more for her than her murderer on a black and white plate. When she doesn't play, and sometimes at the same time, she is also a chess coach, commentator, avid traveler and passionate singer.

“My parents often ask me to slow down,” “Diajeng chuckles.” 'But at the moment I want to complete my bachelor's degree in communication and pursue the Woman Grandmaster title. After that I plan to do my masters in Europe. ” '

Diajeng loves talking and she has learned herself English, German, Malay and a little French to make contact with people on her chess trips. But she also runs the conversation, as is apparent from her versions on the 1st Grandmaster International going in Kanjikuzhy in Kottayam.

Diajeng opened in the 2nd Bengaluru GM at the beginning of April and then participated in the 3rd Maharashtra International GM Tournament by the end of last month. She is planning to participate in the 16th Kiit International Chess Festival in Bhubaneswar later this month.

But Diajeng has played some of her best chess here in Kottayam. She defeated three strong male players in the first eight rounds, including Indian im Nitin S and Russian im Maksim Schekachikhin.

Since she was eight, Diajeng has visited 21 countries, mainly for chess tournaments. “I do five things at the same time,” she laughs. “” If I only had to choose one thing to do, it would travel. But most of my travels have been for chess. '' '

Sports family

Diajeng comes from a family with a proud sports history. Her father, Singgih Yehezkiel, is a former national table tennis player. Her older sister, Irene Sukandar, has the distinction of Indonesias First Woman Grandmaster (WGM), while her brother, Kaisar Jenius Hakiki, is a fide master.

“My brothers and sisters already traveled around the world when I was very young. I was fascinated when my sister came home and her experiences shared. She even convinced me that I could do the same if I played chess, “said Diajeng.

She started playing chess at the age of five. By seventh she had the title of the National Girls Under -8 Verkland and at the age of 13 she won the category under 17. Her Solo Chess Reizen started at the age of 14 with a tournament in Malaysia.

Her parents played a crucial role in cherishing this passion. When her brothers and sisters in chess were promising, the family of Jakarta moved to Bekasi to be closer to a chess academy. '' My mother, Cici Ratna Mulya, has recorded her job to support my brothers and sisters. I am privileged in many ways, “she said.

Yet she gives up the pressure to grow up in her brothers and sisters shade. “But I have now made peace and focus on building my own identity. “Diajeng credits journalization and therapy to help her deal with self -discovery phase.

Despite the requirements of international competition, she remains focused on her studies. '' After every round I go back to my laptop and work on my thesis. English is not the main language in Indonesia, so I learned myself. That is one of the things that I like best about Travelingi, learn so much from it. That is what makes it so special for me.

'' Chess and travel go hand in hand. You don't just wake up, get ready and play. Every competition requires preparation. Even adapt to the weather and routine things. '' '

During her first visit to Kerala, she soon kept the state. '' The green and picturesque view is great, and the people here are very hospitable. The food is also great, “she says, and notes that she adjusts her diet while traveling. “I take more fiber to handle it again. These are lessons that you learn from experiences that they do not teach at school. '' '

Although chess dominates her life, music remains her greatest passion. '' If I was born in a chess family, I would become a singer. Music lets me breathe, “she says.

After winning her first international event at the age of nine, her father gave her a pianoan instrument where they have been close since. “Sometimes I sing in my head during competitions when I'm bored,” she says with a smile.