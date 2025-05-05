Sports
Pawns, piano, perseverance: Diajeng, the multi-talented chesser of Indonesia on a song in Kerala
On just 21, Women International Master (Wim) Diajeng Theresa Singgih is an exciting chess player from Indonesia. But there is more for her than her murderer on a black and white plate. When she doesn't play, and sometimes at the same time, she is also a chess coach, commentator, avid traveler and passionate singer.
“My parents often ask me to slow down,” “Diajeng chuckles.” 'But at the moment I want to complete my bachelor's degree in communication and pursue the Woman Grandmaster title. After that I plan to do my masters in Europe. ” '
Diajeng loves talking and she has learned herself English, German, Malay and a little French to make contact with people on her chess trips. But she also runs the conversation, as is apparent from her versions on the 1st Grandmaster International going in Kanjikuzhy in Kottayam.
Diajeng opened in the 2nd Bengaluru GM at the beginning of April and then participated in the 3rd Maharashtra International GM Tournament by the end of last month. She is planning to participate in the 16th Kiit International Chess Festival in Bhubaneswar later this month.
But Diajeng has played some of her best chess here in Kottayam. She defeated three strong male players in the first eight rounds, including Indian im Nitin S and Russian im Maksim Schekachikhin.
Since she was eight, Diajeng has visited 21 countries, mainly for chess tournaments. “I do five things at the same time,” she laughs. “” If I only had to choose one thing to do, it would travel. But most of my travels have been for chess. '' '
Sports family
Diajeng comes from a family with a proud sports history. Her father, Singgih Yehezkiel, is a former national table tennis player. Her older sister, Irene Sukandar, has the distinction of Indonesias First Woman Grandmaster (WGM), while her brother, Kaisar Jenius Hakiki, is a fide master.
“My brothers and sisters already traveled around the world when I was very young. I was fascinated when my sister came home and her experiences shared. She even convinced me that I could do the same if I played chess, “said Diajeng.
She started playing chess at the age of five. By seventh she had the title of the National Girls Under -8 Verkland and at the age of 13 she won the category under 17. Her Solo Chess Reizen started at the age of 14 with a tournament in Malaysia.
Her parents played a crucial role in cherishing this passion. When her brothers and sisters in chess were promising, the family of Jakarta moved to Bekasi to be closer to a chess academy. '' My mother, Cici Ratna Mulya, has recorded her job to support my brothers and sisters. I am privileged in many ways, “she said.
Yet she gives up the pressure to grow up in her brothers and sisters shade. “But I have now made peace and focus on building my own identity. “Diajeng credits journalization and therapy to help her deal with self -discovery phase.
Despite the requirements of international competition, she remains focused on her studies. '' After every round I go back to my laptop and work on my thesis. English is not the main language in Indonesia, so I learned myself. That is one of the things that I like best about Travelingi, learn so much from it. That is what makes it so special for me.
'' Chess and travel go hand in hand. You don't just wake up, get ready and play. Every competition requires preparation. Even adapt to the weather and routine things. '' '
During her first visit to Kerala, she soon kept the state. '' The green and picturesque view is great, and the people here are very hospitable. The food is also great, “she says, and notes that she adjusts her diet while traveling. “I take more fiber to handle it again. These are lessons that you learn from experiences that they do not teach at school. '' '
Although chess dominates her life, music remains her greatest passion. '' If I was born in a chess family, I would become a singer. Music lets me breathe, “she says.
After winning her first international event at the age of nine, her father gave her a pianoan instrument where they have been close since. “Sometimes I sing in my head during competitions when I'm bored,” she says with a smile.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/sports/other-sports/2025/05/05/diajeng-theresa-singgih-indonesian-chess-prodigy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Austin Pey
- Mark Carney said Donald Trump Canada is 'sale'
- The leaders of the PTI Zartaj Gul have acquitted in the Azadi walking cases
- Donald Trump offers media
- Follow a video tour through the Cricket Club Wissahickon course from Philadelphia before Pros arrive for Truist Championship
- Trkiye aims at 120,000 MW of renewable energy
- The United States and the United Kingdom will announce a deal to reduce tariffs today.
- New opinion to Imran on advocacy for the polygraphic test – Journal
- Article 27a of the ITE law cannot be used, because Brother Joko Widodo of the Advisory Council and Antara
- Maharashtra leads Khelo India Youth Games with 44 medals –
- Vet of the navy vet Scott Jennings has challenged military prohibition
- Ultra-positive foods linked to early signs of Parkinson's disease