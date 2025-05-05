Benafsha Hashimi did not want to leave Afghanistan. She grew up in the capital Kabul and was a teenager when the Taliban recovered power in 2021.

I was one of the people who never wanted to leave the country, whatever happened, Hashimi said. When it became clear that leaving was necessary, she had one condition: there [was] Something in my heart that said, don't let me go without my team.

Hashimi is one of the 25 members of the Afghanist National Cricket team ladies. It was formed in 2020, inspired by the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the global administrative body that stated that countries should have both a men's and a ladies team. The ICC has not officially recognized the team since the Taliban returned to power, but recently promised the financing to help the team.

Hashimi said she could not have live with herself if she evacuated and something bad happened to the girls who stay behind. So she started contacting people abroad to see who could help them flee, together with their families.

Ladies Afghan XI members celebrate after getting a wicket during their match against cricket without borders XI in Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia, January 30, 2025. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP/File photo

Seven thousand miles away, in Australia, in Catherine Ordway, who is investigating research integrity at the University of Canberra, saw a news story about how a group of Australian women could get the Afghan women's football team from Afghanistan.

And so, I thought, Rightto [sic]I'm going to get the cricket team out, said Ordway.

To tackle the enormous task, she collaborated with Mel Jones, a former Australian cricket player, and Emma Staples, who used to work for Cricket Victoria, the sports board body in the Australian state of Victoria.

Almost a year full of paperwork, border crossings and countless WhatsApp reports followed. Ultimately, with an emergency Humanitarian Visa from the Australian government in hand, the pieces fell into place.

We have succeeded in getting between 130 and 140 people, said Ordway, including 19 athletes and their families.

Hashimi was able to bring 10 family members. She was grateful to go safe somewhere, but she was also deeply sad and scared.

I was crying, to be honest, she said. The culture, the language every step is different.

Hashimi landed in the capital of Australia, Canberra. In the beginning it was difficult, but in the almost four years since they arrive they come to life in the country.

I like it pretty much [it] Here Hashimi said, now 22,. Because of [the] Freedom and the chance they give women.

Ordway is still in daily contact with the Afghan women. She said that they mainly settled in Canberra and Melbourne, where they have learned English, got jobs and driving licenses and started to go to school. There have even been commitments and new babies.

As far as cricket is concerned, the 19 athletes play with local teams in Australia. But they still dream of playing together as the official national cricket team of the Afghanist. Neither the Afghanist cricket board The national administrative body, nor the ICC, have officially recognized the women's team. That means they have not received any financing, they have not been able to play in international games and they cannot wear Afghanist flag on their uniforms.

Ladies Afghan XI exchange gifts with opposition players after their match against cricket without borders XI at Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia, January 30, 2025. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP/File photo

As me [am] I'm going to play for a national team, I would like to have my flag and my national anthem, said Hashimi, adding that the flag would be an important memory that she and her teammates would not just play for themselves. You play for [the] Very Afghanistan. So I would like to wear it.

The team has been calling on the ICC for years to help them in exile. In particular, they asked last summer Help in setting up a refugee team Located in Australia. But they say they have never received an answer.

Spectators who keep an Afghanistan flag cheers during the match between the Afghan ladies XI and Cricket without Borders XI in Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia, January 30, 2025. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP/File photo

Raf Nicholson, a senior sports journalism teacher and a cricket researcher of women at Bournemouth University in England, said that the ICC has violated its own rules by not recognizing the group as the official ladies team of the country.

Countries are not intended to be full members of the ICC if they do not run and support a cricket team of women, Nicholson said, adding that the ICC Afghanistan did not punish for breaking that rule.

In January the Afghan women decided to play together again on their own conditions. They played a match in Melbourne such as the Afghanistan Womens XI, instead of officially as the National Team of Afghanist. The game played against a team of the cricket without borders Charity Organization was the Afghan ladies who first played together since the Taliban flight.

That day was a special day, said Hashimi, who served as a vice captain. That was the moment that we said, ok, we will cheer up, we will continue and we will try to let things happen.

The game attracted a lot of attention for the Afghan women, and some team members believe that it was busy on the ICC to take action. A few weeks ago, out of nowhere, they did that.

The ICC will set up a dedicated fund to offer direct monetary support, to ensure that the players have the resources they need to continue to pursue the game. ICC press release.

This is supported by a highly high -quality program that includes advanced coaching, access to world -class facilities and personalized mentorship, designed to help players increase their play.

Ordways said that she is convinced that the dedication is real, but it is disappointed that the announcement was a surprise for the Afghan women.

Why would the ICC feel that they had to consult with the people involved in Afghan women? she asked sarcastically. It is entirely on brand.

According to Ordway, neither they have neither heard additional details about how or when the ICC will help. Cricket researcher Nicholson van Vrouwen agrees that the announcement is a step in the right direction, but she would like to hear more about what this Task Force can ultimately do for the athletes.

They did not explain whether or not they could play as an Afghanistan ladies [national] Team, they did not explain which matches this team will play [or] Whether they will be able to play in international competitions, said Nicholson. So there are quite a few unanswered questions.

Afghan players congratulate top scoring batter Zazai while she walks off the field during their match against cricket without borders XI at Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia, January 30, 2025. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP/File photo

The ICC did not respond to a request for an interview or commentary on this story. Hashimi is hopeful that the new fund and the Task Force will enable her to play with her team soon. But she hesitates to celebrate before she sees the promises flourish.

When [the ICC] take a real[s] the promotion, then I will really appreciate it [them]she said. Without that, I'm sorry. I don't believe you.

Until then, Hashimi and her teammates continue to play cricket with local teams, so that they will be ready when the chance to play on a large stage comes up on their side.