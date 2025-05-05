Big 12 Football 2025 Season

The University Football season 2025 is getting closer. With the beginning of May, spring practices and transfer portal movement are usually complete. The recruitment season warms for most programs throughout the country, and before you know it, it's already time for autumn camp.

The BIG 12 conference is setting up for another season of tightly disputed matchups, because various teams go into the year in the hope of fighting for a conference title. Arizona State and Iowa State, who played in the conference championship game last season, are again considered two of the favorites. Nevertheless, Kansas State, TCU and Byu will have something to say about that. Texas Tech, Kansas and Utah have expectations of a revival after down seasons.

Will the Big 12 only make the conference champion the play -off of the University Football? This can be the case with most teams that every team can beat on a certain Saturday.

For a conference that is expected to have a lot of parity, every conference -matchup will be much more important for teams with Playoff ambitions. There is many intrigues with the top five teams, but it is just as important which team or teams can have a state -like breakthrough of Arizona? Will it be Kansas or Texas Tech? Or can Baylor benefit from a more manageable conference schedule?

Those questions are answered when the season will be rolling at the end of August. For now it is time for updated win-loss projections for each team after the spring training and the Rent Transfer Portal window.

Projected record:3-9 (1-8 Big 12)

Record in 2024:4-8 (2-7 Big 12)

Most striking games

In Iowa State

vs. Kansas State

vs. Byu

Projected victories:Hawaii, Weber State, Oklahoma State

Projected losses:Kansas State, Iowa State, Byu, Houston, Colorado, Kansas, Cincinnati, Baylor, Arizona State

The Wildcats lose their best player in Tetairoa McMillan, but apart from Noah Fifta, Brent Brent rebuilt the schedule. Arizona lost seven of the last eight games to close last year, and it will not be easier in 2025 with a schedule with profitable games on the road.

West Virginia mountain climbers

Projected record:3-9 (1-8 Big 12)

Record in 2024:6-7 (5-4 Big 12)

Most striking games

At Byu

vs. TCU

At Arizona State

Projected victories:Robert Morris, Ohio, Colorado

Projected losses:Pitt, Kansas, Utah, Byu, UCF, TCU, Houston, Arizona State, Texas Tech

Rich Rodriguez is back in Morgantown and has won at almost every stop, even during his first Stint with the mountain climbers. However, he inherits a poor selection that has fired Neal Brown and one of the most demanding schemes in BIG 12.

Projected record:4-8 (2-7 Big 12)

Record in 2024:3-9 (0-9 Big 12)

Most striking games

in Oregon

At Kansas State

vs. Iowa State

Projected victories:Ut Martin, Tulsa, Houston, Cincinnati

Projected losses:Oregon, Baylor, Arizona, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF, Iowa State

It is difficult to predict that Oklahoma State will take any important steps forward after Mike Gundy has replaced both coordinators outside season this season and lost almost every important contribution. The team will not become blank in the conference game as they did a year ago, but I only see two conference extraction for the cowboys in 2025.

Projected record:4-8 (2-7 Big 12)

Record in 2024:5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Most striking games

vs. Nebraska

vs. Iowa State

at TCU

Projected victories:Bowling Green, Northwestern State, UCF, Arizona

Projected losses:Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Utah, Byu, TCU

The Bearcats must be nearby where they were last season when they went 5-7. A challenging earlier slate again brings a loss to their file, with three almost guaranteed losses in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa State.

Projected record:5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Record in 2024:4-8 (2-7 Big 12)

Most striking games

vs. North Carolina

At Kansas State

At Byu

Projected victories:Jacksonville State, North Carolina A&T, West Virginia, Houston, Oklahoma State

Projected losses:North Carolina, Kansas State, Kansas, Cincinnati, Baylor, Texas Tech, Byu

Scott Frost is back at UCF, hoping to rejuvenate a program that has missed a Bowl game for the first time since 2015. The Knights have a whole new selection filled with transfers, and a season adjustments will be needed.

Projected record:6-6 (3-6 Big 12)

Record in 2024:4-8 (3-6 Big 12)

Most striking games

vs. Texas Tech

At Arizona State

vs. TCU

Projected victories:Stephen F. Austin, Rice, Oregon State, Arizona, West Virginia, TCU

Projected losses:Colorado, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, UCF, Baylor

The cougars have one of the easier diagrams in the conference and they use it this year. With three under-average non-conference opponents early in the season, Houston starts the season 3-1 and that momentum drives to a six-win season and qualify.

Projected record:6-6 (3-6 Big 12)

Record in 2024:9-4 (7-2 Big 12)

Most striking games

vs. Byu

at TCU

At Kansas State

Projected victories:Georgia Tech, Delaware, Houston, Wyoming, Iowa State, Arizona

Projected losses:Byu, TCU, Utah, West Virginia, Arizona State, Kansas State

Colorado has the most difficult conference schedule in BIG 12, compared to almost every projected top team. Sheur Sanders and Travis Hunter are no longer there, so a slider is expected. The buffs open the year with four straight victories, but it only goes downhill for the rest of the year. They go 2-6 the rest of the road to remain eligible to remain eligible. The Dion Sanders team will have to win against one of Byu, TCU, Iowa State or Kansas State, and I am going to go home with the cyclones for the time being. The end of the year with ASU and K-State is a brutal final of two weeks.

Projected record:8-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Record in 2024:5-7 (2-9 Big 12)

Most striking games

vs. Texas Tech

vs. Arizona State

vs. Kansas State

Projected victories:UCLA, Cal Poly, Wyoming, West Virginia, Arizona State, Colorado, Cincinnati, Kansas State

Projected losses:Texas Tech, Byu, Baylor, Kansas

After they have been chosen to win the Big 12 on their way to 2024, the UTES should bounce back strongly this year. A new quarterback and offensive coordinator are this year as head coach Kyle Whittingham hopes for a quick turnaround. The UTES have a number of top games that they have to take advantage of to return to the top of the Big 12.

Projected record:8-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Record in 2024:11-3 (7-2 Big 12)

Most striking games

vs. Kansas State (in Dublin)

vs. Byu

vs. Arizona State

Projected victories:South Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas State, Arizona, Cincinnati, Byu, Arizona State, Kansas

Projected losses:Kansas State, Colorado, TCU, Oklahoma State

The crew of Matt Campbell comes from his best season in school history, wins 11 races and reaches the Big 12 title game. The cyclones lose their top two broad recipients, which is a huge blow to their attack. Opening the year against rival Kansas State in Ireland will determine who comes a leg in the BIG 12 title race.

Projected record:8-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Record in 2024:9-4 (6-3 Big 12)

Most striking games

In North Carolina

At Arizona State

bee. Kansas State

Projected victories:North Carolina, Abilene Christian, Smu, Colorado, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Cincinnati

Projected losses:Arizona State, Kansas State, Byu, Houston

The horned frogs had a strange year last year, but in the end they ended with nine wins. TCU should again be one of the top teams in the Big 12-not-conference matches against North Carolina and SMU will be good tests in the early season.

Projected record:9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Record in 2024:5-7 (4-5 Big 12)

Most striking games

In Missouri

At Texas Tech

vs. Kansas State

Projected victories: Fresno State, Wagner, Missouri, West Virginia, Cincinnati, UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Arizona

Projected losses:Texas Tech, Iowa State, Utah

Kansas should be a popular sleeper choice this year. Returning Quarterback Jalon Daniels is a candidate candidate from the dark man, and head coach Lance Leipold has always competed for the Jayhawks. Kansas has different games that can go in all directions, but the schedule draws up for a title run of the conference.

Projected record:9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Record in 2024:11-3 (7-2 Big 12)

Most striking games

At Mississippi State

vs. Texas Tech

In Iowa State

Projected victories:Nau, Mississippi State, Texas State, TCU, Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia, Colorado, Arizona

Projected losses: Baylor, Utah, Iowa State

The Sun Devils should again be a legitimate threats of the play -off of the Football Institute, especially with Quarterback Sam Leavitt under the middle. It may not be a 11-win season, but nine victories are within reach.

Projected record:10-2 (7-2 Big 12)

Record in 2024:8-5 (6-3 Big 12)

Most striking games

At Arizona State

At Kansas State

vs. Byu

Projected victories:Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kent State, Oregon State, Utah, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Byu, UCF, West Virginia

Projected losses:Arizona State, Kansas State

Texas Tech enters 2025 with a top 3 transfer class and a talented schedule. The crew of Joey McGuire is not confronted with a challenging schedule and has a relatively simple path to double -digit victories.

Projected record:10-2 (7-2 Big 12)

Record in 2024:8-5 (6-3 Big 12)

Most striking games

vs. Auburn

vs. Arizona State

vs. Kansas State

Projected victories:Auburn, Smu, Smaford, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, UCF, Utah, Arizona, Houston

Projected losses:Kansas State, TCU

De Beren ended 2024 with six straight victories, and that momentum continues in 2025, where they arrive the year as one of the favorites of the conference. Baylor opens the year with crucial non -conference games against Auburn and SMU that will decide whether they are a real breakout.

Projected record:10-2 (7-2 Big 12)

Record in 2024:11-2 (7-2 Big 12)

Most striking games

vs. Utah

In Iowa State

At Texas Tech

Projected victories:Portland State, Stanford, East Carolina, Colorado, West Virginia, Arizona, Utah, TCU, Cincinnati, UCF

Projected losses:Iowa State, Texas Tech

Despite winning 11 games last season, the cougars flew under the radar. The majority of the team returns to Provo and Byu could open the season with six consecutive victories. A three-game stretch against Utah, Iowa State and Texas Tech will determine how far the cougars can go in 2025.

Projected record:10-2 (7-2 Big 12)

Record in 2024:9-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Most striking games

vs. Iowa State (in Dublin)

At Baylor

In Kansas

Projected victories:Iowa State, North Dakota, Army, Arizona, UCF, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Colorado

Projected losses:Kansas, Utah

Of all BIG 12 teams, Kansas State probably seems to lose only one conference match. The Wildcats are multi -year conference contenders, and Quarterback Avery Johnson should take a considerable leap forward. Opposite Iowa State in Ireland to open the year, the difference could be in the occurrence of a conference championship.

