Qatar News Agency

DOHA, 5 May (QNA) – The organizing committee for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final Doha 2025 will continue its preparations for the event, which will take place from 17 to 25 May, with 640 players from 127 countries.

Chairman of the Facilities Committee for the Tournament, Ahmed Khalil Al Mohannadi, confirmed that the Lusail and Qatar University Halls are ready to organize the competitions.

In a press statement, he said that preparations are progressing smoothly and that everyone makes a lot of effort to welcome the participating delegations.

Al Mohannadi also expressed his surprise about the growing demand for tickets for the championship, which expected a remarkable rise from the fans.

With regard to the participation of Qatar, Al Mohannadi emphasized that representing the national team at international events is an honor for every player. He insisted on the fans to support national players during the competition.

In the meantime, Karl Jindrak, the director of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025, praised the exceptional preparations to organize the competition according to the highest international standards.

In a press statement, Jindrak emphasized that the International Table Tennis Federation is happy with the efforts that are being made, and appreciates the efforts of the Qatar Table Tennis Association to organize this event.

He underlined the confidence in Qatar's skills, because the country has a considerable experience in organizing large worldwide sporting events, adding that Qatar has successfully organized various international table tennis tournaments, and this will mark the second time that it is organizing the world championship, 21 years after organizing the tournament in 2004 (QNA).