Fraud Rockcricket Canada, CEOs Hiring Process Tweveld

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked Cricket Canada to explain how it hired his new CEO, Salman Khan, after revelations that Khan is confronted with criminal charges arising from his time as president of the Calgary and Cricket League district.
Khan, who took the reins in Cricket Canada in January 2025, was sued in March by the Calgary police for accusations that he and a treasurer will be about CAD 200,000 between 2014 and 2016.
The charges claim that theft and fraud during his term of office at the CDCLA role he had held before he sustained through Cricket Canadas Ranks.
Despite the severity of the accusations, Khan has denied completely misconduct.
In a Facebook message he rejected the claims as made up. I was never arrested, held on or on bail, he wrote. These claims are completely incorrect, they have nothing to prove against me.
Khan also claimed that the complainant had previously admitted in the civil proceedings that the allegations were not true. I am ready to fight, just as I have done it in the last 8 years, he added.
ICC questions recruitment process, NCL -Deal
In a letter of 2 May and signed by ICC General Manager of Development William Glenwright, the ICC asked for detailed clarification about four points: the process followed in hiring Khan, whether the board was aware of the charges during the recruitment, when cricket Canada was not known before.
Although the ICCS letter is currently being drawn up as a request for information, various ethical clauses in the government code, in particular with regard to transparency and disclosure of the council, can come into play if the case progresses.
The transition from Khans from honorary director to the CEO of the Honorary Council to Sowaried also stirred controversy within the organization.
Sources say that Khan was chosen as director in June 2023, but in the medium term to accept the director of Rolean-appointment that reportedly made by board chairman Amjad Bajwa and director Imran Rana without consulting the entire council.
The CEO's contract, reportedly for five years and without a termination clause, has fueled criticism of governance practices.
Furthermore, complicated cases are Cricket Canadas recent decision to leave his 25-year agreement with Bombay Sports for the Global T20 Canada League.
Instead, the board concluded a new deal with National Cricket League (NCL) Canadaa instance that was banned by the ICC at the end of 2024 for repeated violations. Sources indicate that the board has not looked at alternative proposals, including one of ICC-supported ILT20.
While Cricket Canada claimed in April that it had launched an internal assessment of Khans appointment and the fraud case, no public update was followed. In the meantime, provincial cricket managers suggest that the allegations against Khan were distributed in private circles well before March.
The ICC has given the board two weeks to respond. From publication, Khan, Bajwa and Rana have not made any public comments.
