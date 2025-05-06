Provo, Utah– Byu -football continues to benefit from the coaching change in Stanford.

The newest example was Byu Landing Stanford broad recipient transfer Tiger Bachmeier and QB Bear Bachmeier. They join Nusi Taumoepeau, another former signer of Stanford, who turned to Byu earlier in the spring.

Stanford is currently being coached by Interim Frank Reich, a former NFL head coach, who will only play the role this season. He replaced Troy Taylor, who coached the Cardinal for the past two seasons.

The Bachmeier brothers could immediately have an impact at Byu in 2025.

Let's start with a wide recipient Tiger Bachmeier.

Tiger Bachmeier has the chance to start immediately for Byu football in 2025

The former class of 2023 signer was a four -star perspective and during his first -year season he immediately influenced 'The Farm'. Bachmeier led all PAC-12 Real first-year students in receptions (36) and Receiving Recruitment (409) in 2023.

Last season he started six games and was a co-starter with receiver on Stanford's depth card. He still felt his impact as a return specialist, where he had a 90 -meter point for a touchdown against Cal Poly.

His impact on the schedule sounds like the role of former Byu receiver and reported that Miami Keelan Marion occupied the past two seasons.

Tiger Bachmeier is mentioned on 6 feet 1 inch, 190 pounds, while Marion played 6 feet last year, 195 pounds for Byu.

What a catch from Tiger Bachmeier pic.twitter.com/dr8drn3aa2 PAC-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 24, 2023

Marion's departure after spring practices was important for Byu. Now Byu still has a recipient with university experience that could fill that void that Marion was left behind. Parker Kingston and Cody Hagen will be some of the best contenders to fight Bachmeier for the starting role.

Bachmeier could be used in Byu's attack like former Byu star Puka Nacua. Byu -offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick could use Tiger's speed in the hasty attack of Byu, use fast screens in the room and also focus on the field. That is how the role of Marion evolved from the spring ball.

Bachmeier is a former track and field athlete that ran a 11.4 100 meter dashboard at Murrieta Valley High School. Byu can use its athletics in creative ways.

Tiger has been eligible for two years in his university career.

Bear Bachmeier adds more intrigues to the Back -up Quarterback Battle

Bear Bachmeier was a four-star Quarterback front view by the 247Sports Composite as a Prep Rekruut in the 2025 class. He wrote to Stanford in the Winter Quarter and participated in the first two weeks of spring training for the Cardinal in a young Quarterback unit.

After a quarter in Stanford, Bachmeier entered the portal and landed at Byu.

Byu's attacking staff offered him a high school recruit in the 2025 cycle, but he left the board early to the cardinal.

Now he is on his way to Byu and has the chance to add the Back -up Quarterback struggle behind Jake Retzlaff this fall.

From spring training, Roderick was clear that the back -up competition would take place in the autumn camp. Neither McCae Hillstead nor Treyson Bourguet did enough to strengthen itself this season as the clear No. 2.

Hillstead and Bourguet were in South California last week, together with Retzlaff, training on 3DQB.

Bachmeier leaves the opportunity to insist on the job. It is a coveted place because it lays the foundation for what Byu does in 2026 after the suitability of Jake Retzlaff proceeds this fall.

Bachmeier was a starter in Murrieta Valley High for three seasons, who passed 6,810 Yards and 59 Touchdowns. He is a dual-dreat prospect, the type of signal-caller Roderick's violations have experienced the most success with: Zach Wilson, years Hall and Retzlaff.

Bachmeier had 30 hasty touchdowns and won 1,724 meters on the floor.

Bachmeier has solid measurable measurable quantities on 6 foot 2 inches and 225 pounds. As a prep star, he was an athlete with double sports, letters in baseball, basketball and football.

Bachmeier has the second highest rated QB signator BYU has landed since Aaron Roderick came to the staff in 2018. So there will be expectations to be a potential difference maker, so the autumn camp should be fascinating to see how he competes against Hillstead and Bourguet.

