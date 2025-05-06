



PIF ATP Rankings -Update Lorenzo Musetti makes top 10 debut He is the third-jongest Italian to become a member of the exclusive club May 5, 2025 Getty images Lorenzo Musetti breaks in the top 10 after strong Klei-Court Rent in Monte-Carlo and Madrid.

By ATP staff Mix a picturesque, classic playing style with modern firepower and you get a tennis -superster that would make even the greatest Italian artists proud. It is that mix that Lorenzo Musetti's rise to the top 10 of the PIF ATP rankings. The Italian has a backhand with one hand with one hand, able to produce winners of difficult places, including deep further than the baseline, outside the double alley or off-balance positions. His forehand is just as deadly, if not anymore. Driven by an extreme handle that results in a ball loaded with RPMs, kicks Musettis Forehand high and forces opponents to beat above their battle zone. For a player who has been consistently in the top 25, Musetti's recent form of form on the European clay has characterized some of his career-best results and raised him to no. 9 in the PIF ATP ranking list of Monday. He is the third-jongest Italian who broke Jannik Sinner and former NR in the top 10. 4 Adriano Panatta and only the sixth general. Flashback to the semi-final of Monte-Carlo, when Musetti was overwhelmed by emotion after booking a place in his first ATP Masters 1000 title competition and at a memorable moment of raw celebration, the 23-year-old embraced his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri Courtside. Musetti had just closed back-to-back top 10 victories to reach the final and it became clear, it was just a brief matter of time before he would also join that elite group. “After Monte-Carlo something changed in myself, a positive click forward,” said Musetti in Madrid. “That is something I have been waiting for a long time. I feel safer about what to do on the field.” Italians in the top 10 in the PIF ATP ranking Musetti has turned out to be a threat on all three surfaces. Last year he was a finalist at the Queen's Club, a Grass ATP 500 event. He followed that with a semi -final in Wimbledon, his best result with every slam. In the past 52 weeks he has reached at least the semi -final at nine events at tour level, including the Olympic Games in Paris, where he earned the bronze medal.



Musetti, a resident of Carrara in the Tuscany region, will welcome a hero this week in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, the ATP Masters 1000 event in his home country. With only 30 points to defend in Rome, Musetti has an excellent opportunity to climb even further from his newly earned career high. Although the spotlights are often on Sinner and Musetti, who is only six months younger than the world No. 1, they are just paramount in an Italian indictment on the ATP tour. Nine Italians can be seen in the top 100 and seven of them are 24 years or younger, which means that the golden age of the country in Herentennis has just started. Last year Sinner became the first Italian to become a member of the ATP No. 1 Club. Musetti, a former junior no. 1 who is now a two-time titlist at tour level, proves that he has been made for the largest stages of the Sport-with a lonely who would not look misplaced in an art museum.

