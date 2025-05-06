Projecting FSU Post-Spring Defensive Depth Card

The defense of Florida sets the beginning of square.

Although the results were not as cataclysmic last year as the attacking side of the ball, Mike Norvell brought in defensive coordinator Tony White to run a new defense schedule that has never been seen in Tallahassee before. The 3-3-5 and White are on their way to a great start, especially how his side of the ball communicated and their assignments understood during the scrimmage open to the media. Even with the early success, most players fight for Snaps and the defense is not a finished product. These rankings are especially challenging because White talks endlessly about extremely versatile, almost as a positive defense. Norvell also constantly believes in rotating defensive players, especially along the defensive front. However, the coaching staff has put together an excellent mix of youth and experience, transfers and returners, and if the season started today, the defense would be the power of the schedule.

2025 FSU football projected depth card: Defense

Defensive end

1a. Dednar junior junter

1b. Senior Deamonte Diggs

Young player to watch: The Desir Brothers (Madrell and Darryll)

Analysis: The defensive final ranking is the most difficult to project because of the number of different positions along the line of scrimmage, all of which will be asked to play the entire DL. McCray and Diggs play a considerable amount in the interior, but most of their snaps have to play on the edge. They each produced in their previous institutions before they came to Tallahassee and were very sought after in the portal. McCray made playing a few more times and seemed more athletic during the scrimmage, but I cannot confidently say which the upper hand holds in the fall without visible the majority of spring. The Desir brothers took in early and took advantage of their chance, earned praise from Norvell and White in the spring, while young defensive rulers stand out.

Defensive tackle

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr. Redshirt Second -year KJ Sampson

Young player to watch: Kevin Wynn

Analysis: Norvell told the media several times during the low season that Jackson Jr. returned to school to turn itself into a top 10 NFL Draft Choose. While some spot about it, at 63 320 pounds, his body projects at the next level, but his production must fall in line. Jackson Jr. Get every opportunity to produce this season and bounce around the line of scrimmage to create mismatches with smaller attacking rulers. Sampson setting up the next man can be a surprise, but he stole the scrimmage for the media and eventually seems ready to turn himself into a capable Elk-down dl. Wynn even stayed at FSU during the 2-10 season, because apparently every big program tried to turn him around, and he should see the field early. Recorded at 343 pounds, Wynns size enables him to stand all year round, and DNAS White Transfer tells me that he did not receive the playing time he wanted because another young line watch replaced him.

Grille

Redshirt Junior James Williams Sophomore Amaree Williams

Analysis: this can be the two easiest players to project. James Williams immediately became one of the voices and leaders in the team as soon as he stepped on the campus, and his work in the weight space and on the field supported his potential. His familiarity with the defense excludes him to see the field early and often, and he wants to prove that he can do more than the passer -by. Amaree Williams spent very spring to the defensive end and confirmed to reporters that he worked at the Jack in the low season. The coaches love Williams Athleticism, which perfectly combines with the Jack, but how quickly he can learn the defense and can be trusted on the field, will dictate his playing time.

Linebacker

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson Redshirt Second -year Caleb Lavallee

Senior Elia Herring Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Junior Justin Cryer Junior Blake Nichelson

Analysis: Florida State removed three linebackers from the portal and sent three backers back who received sufficient playing time in 2024, so that the position group was set up with a new position coach to be six deep and a struggle to be snaps. After the spring ball, however, there seems to be a top three and a lower three. Stefon Thompson came from Nebraska, understands the system and seems to be coaching for White. Herring made one of the best plays of spring, a chase in the first scrimmage, as described by coach Norvell, and also has a lot of university football under his belt. After completing the 2024 season, Cryer is healthy for his third year in the program and enjoy the role of a leader and a talker of the team. Lavallee missed spring because of an injury, Norvell rarely spoke about Nichelson during his press conferences, and Graham Jr. Did not play enough football to use a starting spot of the other three.

Defensive back

Redshirt Second -year Jabril Rawls Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Jeremiah Wilson Redshirt First -year Cai Bates

Young player to watch: FR Shamar Arnoux

Analysis: The defensive background is perhaps the most restless on the Roster. FSU lost his three perennial veterans, Azareyeh Thomas, Fentell Cypress and Kevin Knowles, who became pro. Behind them are a couple of talented but unproven defensive backs, and someone has to get up and take a starting point through the neck of the neck. Jabril Rawls was a name that was consistently mentioned in the spring and made some plays in the scrimmage, so he gets the nod for one of the places. Next to him there are many question marks. Jones should receive second place based on how he got up last year, but he didn't get much recognition. The three first -year students from a season ago are in the air. Jamari Howard missed the entire last season with an injury, so who knows how he bounces back, and the name Charles Lesters was creepy quiet. Wilson, who passed in the spring, could be the starting angle opposite Rawls. He played in the white system at Syracuse and the coaching staff appreciates veterans. Bates seemed to have a strong spring, so he became the back -up. Arnoux made countless plays in the spring crimmage and the game didn't look too fast. He has college-ready size and can be mixed in the rotation.

Rover

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr. Redshirt Second -year Edwin Joseph

Analysis: This is a difficult position to assess, because this is a new addition to the FSU defense, but on the basis of what the coaching staff said this spring, these two names seem to be paramount in the Rover struggle. Little Jr. Last year made the transition from Hoek to Safety and the revitalized his season. The Rover fits perfectly with his skills, because Alabama's former transfer does not mind playing in the box and pounding in the run game, but he can treat different positions on later downs. Joseph missed part of the spring with an injury and was able to spend most of his time in the corner. But he played Nikkel and FSU last year and wants him to have on the field and as impactful as possible. Just like Little Jr. Joseph excels in the properties needed for a competent Rover.

Free safety

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown Redshirt Junior Ashlyynd Barker

Strong safety

Redshirts Second -year KJ Kirkland Junior Conrad Hussey

Analysis: The safety position seemed prime for a make -over after 2024 because of the disastrous game on the backend and a new safety coach that comes in, but it should be the status quo in the fall. Shyheim Brown is FSU's longest permanent defensive player, returned faster from an injury than expected and received critical repetitions in the spring ball. Kirkland took Husseys Job before Hussey missed the end of the season and slots in the other safety spot next to Brown. Kirkland was one of the few clear places in last year's team and could be a breakout candidate in 2025. Norvell said Hussey would miss the whole spring, and it was unclear if he got work, so he started the year as a reserve.