



Maryland Heights, Mo. The PENTENE Community ICE Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri, is organizing the United Collegiate Hockey Cup from 5-7 March 2026 and brings five NCAA Division I men's hockey programs together for a high-stakes Postseason showdown. This tournament offers these programs a leading opportunity to compete for a championship (United Collegiate Hockey Cup), which increases the status of college hockey at the level of NCAA Division I. TOURNOWN SIGNATION & Take part Teams

The Event Lindenwood University, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the University of Alaska Anchorage, Long Island University and Stonehill College . The tournament with five teams will include a play-in game, with all teams guaranteed at least two games during the three-day league. “We are delighted to bring this tournament to the St. Louis market,” said Jason Coomer Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Lindenwood University. “This event not only offers a competitive platform for our student athletes, but also shows the growth and quality of independent NCAA hockey programs on a national stage.” “The passion and dedication of these student athletes deserves to be emphasized,” said Brock Anundson, director of athletics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “This tournament is about creating meaningful opportunities in the late season and demonstrating the power of these hockey programs in the NCAA landscape. We are grateful to Lindenwood and the St. Louis community for organizing this inaugural event.” Tickets For the United Collegiate Hockey Cup will be for sale August 1, 2025and can be purchased on lindenwoodlions.com. Spotlight on the competitive programs University of Alaska Fairbanks (Alaska Nanooks) A legendary program that dates from 1925, the nanooks have consistently competing at the highest level of university hockey. Alaska is known for their strong defensive play and elite -goal convening, has made strong cases for the NCAA tournament and remains one of the most respected independent teams in the nation.

A legendary program that dates from 1925, the nanooks have consistently competing at the highest level of university hockey. Alaska is known for their strong defensive play and elite -goal convening, has made strong cases for the NCAA tournament and remains one of the most respected independent teams in the nation. University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA Seawolves) A historical program with roots in the old WCA, UAA hockey was founded in 1979. The Seawolves have a legacy of producing elitental talent and playing a physical, stubborn brand hockey, making them a dangerous opponent in every tournament.

A historical program with roots in the old WCA, UAA hockey was founded in 1979. The Seawolves have a legacy of producing elitental talent and playing a physical, stubborn brand hockey, making them a dangerous opponent in every tournament. Lindenwood University (Lindenwood Lions) Located in St. Charles, Missouri, Lindenwood made the leap to NCAA Division I hockey in 2022 after a dominant history at ACA level. De Leeuwen quickly settled as a competitive program, with a fast, hard playing style that has made them a formidable independent team.

Located in St. Charles, Missouri, Lindenwood made the leap to NCAA Division I hockey in 2022 after a dominant history at ACA level. De Leeuwen quickly settled as a competitive program, with a fast, hard playing style that has made them a formidable independent team. Long Island University (Liu Sharks) One of the latest programs in NCAA Division I Hockey, Liu launched his men's hockey program in 2020. Located in Brookville, New York, the Sharks have quickly built a competitive selection, combining NHL-Kaliber's perspectives with experienced transfers. They continue to receive recognition for their aggressive, high-tempo playing style.

One of the latest programs in NCAA Division I Hockey, Liu launched his men's hockey program in 2020. Located in Brookville, New York, the Sharks have quickly built a competitive selection, combining NHL-Kaliber's perspectives with experienced transfers. They continue to receive recognition for their aggressive, high-tempo playing style. Stonehill College (Stonehill Skyhawks) Stonehill is the newest addition to the NCAA Division I landscape, after he raised the program in the 2022-23 season. The jump came after more than four decades as a Division II program. The Skyhawks made considerable progress in 2024-25, causing a program record for Division I victories in a season, while also achieving numerous milestones. The Skyhawks want to build on at this positive momentum and continue to settle as a respected and competitive division I program. A tournament to grow the game This event is an important step forward for independent college hockey programs, giving them a postseas championship experience and a chance to show their talent on a national stage. The United Collegiate Hockey Cup is expected to attract College Hockey fans, NHL Scouts and Media, so that the visibility of these programs grows further.

“The opportunity to compete for a championship is an important part of the experience of every student athlete, and we are enthusiastic that this event offers the opportunity for every participating program,” said Dean O'Keefe, director of athletics at Stonehill College. “We appreciate the St. Louis community that this inaugural event welcomes in their region, and we look at it that Stonehill is part of this Division I after the tournament season.” For media questions or additional information, contact:

Nate Pearsall (University of Alaska Fairbanks) Sports information director

[email protected] Jacob Hord (Lindenwood) Sports information director

[email protected] Ian Marks (University of Alaska Anchorage) Sports information director

[email protected] Ryan Adams (Stonehill College) Sports information director

[email protected] Jonathan Singh (Long Island University) Sports information director

[email protected]

