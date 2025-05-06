First -year students play key roles for UvA Men Tennis





By Jeff White ([email protected])

Virginiassports.com Charlottesville, va. In the second round of the NCAA Mens Tennis Tournament, Virginias Doubles -Line -Up from first -year Keegan Rice, Roy Horovitz and Rafael Jdar, second -year Dylan Dietrich, Junior Mans Dahlberg and graduated student James Hopper. In Singles, another first -year student, Jangjun Kim, the Hof for UvA, together with Jdar, Dietrich, Rice, Dahlberg and Hopper. That is a lot of underclass. However, do not be misled by the Cavaliers -collective lack of university experience. No. 7 Seed Virginia, which Buckknell defeated 4-0 in the first round on Saturday, Princeton drove out with the same score on Sunday to the advance of 16 for the 19th time in the last 20 ADA tournaments. Another UvA first -year, Stiles Brockett, won at number 6 singles against Buckknell. Listen, all these guys played in junior [grand] Slams, all these guys played in large events, said head coach Androso on Sunday in the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Boars Head Resort. Pedroso zei dat wanneer hij en zijn assistent-coaches, Brian Rasmussen en Huey behandelen, naar buiten gaan en rekruteren, we zoeken naar jongens die op grote momenten hebben gespeeld, en we zoeken naar jongens die grote wedstrijden hebben gespeeld, zodat wanneer ze in wedstrijden in de NCAAS of ACC's zijn, ze comfortabel zijn, en deze eerste jaar, ze zijn echt en ze hebben het hele jaar. On the way to the Super Regionals !!! View the full summary of our 4-0 win today at Princeton to continue to the NCAA round of 16#Gooshttps://t.co/W53RHBR8ZL – Virginia Men's Tennis (@uvamennis) May 4, 2025 This is not the first time that a talented first -year class has played a leading role for the Cavaliers, who have won two NCAA titles under Pedroso. UVAS standouts in 2020-21 include, for example, first-year Chris Roodsch, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Iaki Montes de la Torre. I feel that they are more and more ready for the NCAA tournament every year, Pedroso said, and the coaches also understand how they can prepare them better and how they can talk to them and how they can prepare them. This tournament is about checking each box and it is about being as prepared as possible and to compete until the end. With these younger classes it is a bit of a different experience for them, but I feel that these classes have done great. Virginia (22-7), which is no. 10 seed Arizona (26-4) organizes in a third round competition on Saturday at 1 p.m., defeated two top teams this year: Texas in the regular season and Wake Forest in the ACC tournament. I don't think too many teams have done in the last ten years, Pedroso said, and so shows it [the underclassmen] Come on for big competitions and they know how to deal with them.

