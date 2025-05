“Illegal, right?” Internet remained stunned while mobile phones from the cricket player pocket slips halfway through the game

A bizarre incident recently took place during a provincial champion match in England, in a match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire. Lancashire Bowler Tom Bailey had emerged, but was the subject of this unique circumstance. While he tried to run two, Bailey's mobile phone slipped out of the pocket of his pants. The peculiar incident asked why Bailey even brought his phone while hitting. The internet remained both amused and shocked by the procedure. Bailey had arrived on the second day of the game, with Lancashire on 401/8, first struck. Bailey contributed 22 runs of 31 balls and remained unbeaten until the end. View: mobile phone slides out of the player's pocket in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/ko8qdoqqnw No context county cricket (@nocontextcounty) May 3, 2025 The incident attracted some interesting reactions from fans on social media. “Illegal, right?” commented on a user on X. “But how is that allowed?” Another asked. “This certainly deserves to be reprimanded?” declared a third user. Illegal, right? Arkers (@thelandofark) May 3, 2025 But how is that allowed? Abhinit (@kushwahaabhinit) May 3, 2025 This certainly deserves to be reprimanded? https://t.co/KRZTPWHR1Z Rehan Shah (@dibblydobblr) May 3, 2025 Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) May 3, 2025 Former English cricket player Alex Tudor also showed his disapproval of the incident with his answer to the video. Bailey initially seemed to miss the fact that the phone had slipped out of his pocket. In fact, it was the Gloucestershire -Bowler who seemed to notice the incident. However, it is not known whether the phone was returned to the player or seized by the referee. In the meantime, a beautiful fight of 95 by skipper Riyan Parag was in vain when defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) held their nerves to deny Rajasthan Royals (RR) a victory, giving them a run in Eden Garden in Kolkata on Sunday. RR chased 207 runs, RR was 71/5, but a 92-run stand between Parag and Shimron Hetmyer and fireworks from Shubham Dubey and Jofra Archer almost took them home, until the couple did not complete a double on the last ball to push the game in a super. KKR is in sixth place with five wins and five losses, giving them 10 points and keeping their defense alive. RR is in eighth place, with three victories and nine losses, giving them six points. Topics mentioned in this article

