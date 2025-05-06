Loyola High School Tennis -height killed at Duik -crash -NBC Los Angeles





Students and employees of the Loyola High School in the Pico Union area of ​​Los Angeles Rouwen for a senior classmate and the tennis team killer killed during the weekend when he was struck by a suspect in Manhattan Beach. Eighteen -year -old Braun Levi, a striking tennis player at the school, was only a few weeks after graduation when he was hit and killed on Sunday at about 12:45 pm while he walked on Sepulveda Boulevard. Flowers, photos and other items were left on a monument on the crash site. In a tribute on the Instagram account of the school, Braun was described as a leader who was involved in many activities in the private room-Catholic college-preparing high school. “We are deeply sad to share the news of the death of Loyola High School Senior Braun Levi,” said the school. “Levi was a real leader on our campus, who served as a member of the student council, a senior big brother, Kairos Retreat Leader and Volleyball Team Manager, to name just a few. “His sweet personality, infectious smile and boundless energy made him a beloved member of the Loyola community. He was a real man for and with others, and we will miss him very much.” A prayer vigil was held on the campus on Sunday evening. Father John Quinn said that De Wake was a powerful and emotional unity about an immeasurable loss for the Loyola High School community. “Braun organized the Loyola Strong Retreat that we had for student whose families lost their houses in the Palisades Fire,” said Father Quinn. “He himself lost his house in the fire of Palisades. Students mourn a classmate at Loyola High School. Michelle Valles reports on Monday 5 May 2025 at 11 am for the NBC4 news. “Someone so close to graduation who loved so much of this school has taken away from us far too quickly.” The family moved to Manhattan's beach after the Natural Fire of January had destroyed their house, Quinn said. “Not only in terms of tennis, he was just a great teammate because he would cheer me up if I made a bad shot,” said teammate Kiran Spurling. Braun was ranked nationally and on his way to the University of Virginia, according to reports. A 33-year-old woman was arrested on the scene of Sunday's crash on suspicion of Duiz. Court of justice identified the driver as Jenia Resha Belt and shows that she was on trial at the time of the crash. According to judicial documents, Belt was arrested on a crime case in connection with a hit-and-run that resulted in ownership damage in November 2023.

