



Salt Lake City talks about a huge leap. The Utah Hockey Club was lucky on Monday evening. Utah won the second drawing of the NHL Draft Lottery, raised the maximum 10 places and will set no. 4 in next month's NHL concept. Utah had the number 14 pick that entered the lottery with only a 1.5% chance of going up. Those slender opportunities hit. “We had awe like what just happened to us?” Bill Armstrong Siad, general manager of Utah. “So it's just a great moment. It's really not sunk, to be honest.” The casual lottery drawing means that Utah has the chance to build on his already impressive list of prospects, and to a team that is about to take the next step. Armstrong has been successful in drawing up the top 10 Die Dylan Gunehter (2021), Logan Cooley (2022), Dmitry Simashev (2023) and Tide Iginla (2024). Guenther and Cooley have already emerged as young stars and Simashev and Iginla are seen as the best prospects of the team. And he is convinced that he and his staff will identify another top player to add. “The year that Cooley was chosen, there was a lot of hype about many different players, and we just kept our weapons and stated what we thought was the best player in the design,” he said. Utah is also in a unique position to be at the top of the design. The club has a good mix of top perspectives, young stars, young veterans and was in the Playoff hunt until the last weeks of the season. So yes, Utah could add to an already impressive list of assets or it could move the choice for a more NHL-learned player to help now. Armstrong knows that Utah will receive some calls to go from the choice and he is willing to listen. “I think people will try to get that choice,” said Armstrong. “They will want to acquire it. They will look at our team and say,” Listen, this team has had more choices in the last four years than any other NHL team, can we go inside and give a good player for exchange for the choice? “ “That is something we will talk about clearly. We will never close that door. That has always been a way for us to get players, and we are now in the position as a team that we try to make that next step. So we will always look at it. That is part of the process.” A process that became a little more interesting because of some luck on the lottery evening.

