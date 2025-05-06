Indias Fast Bowling Beenchap and Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah will probably not get a leading role during the test tour to England from June-end, said sources in the BCCI told The Indian Express.

De Ace -Zeeman had led India to the Tour Soly victory on the Australian tour during the beginning of the year, apart from leading two other tests. But because it is unlikely that Bumrah stands up in all five tests in England as part of his workload management, the selectors will probably find a player who will play the Tour.

We want a player who will be available for all five test matches and he must get the role of the vice captain. Bumrah does not play all five games, so we do not want to appoint different representatives for different games. It will be better that the captain and vice-captain must be sure and play all five tests, according to the sources.

It has also been learned that the selectors want a young face, who can be taken care of as a future leader, as a vice-captain. From the core of the current team, only two fit in the category, Shubman Gill (25) and Rishabh Pant (27). Most other regulars, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Kl Rahul, are in thirty while Yashasvi Jaiswal at the age of 23 is seen as too young.

The board is also wary of the Bumrah injury record. He suffered a back injury during the new year test in Sydney test, which had excluded him for three months and forced him to miss the Champions trophy. He also missed the first half of the IPL.

Bumrah had also hurt Bumrah in the past. He missed cricket for almost 11 months, including the T20 World Cup in Australia after an operation in 2022. In fact, lower backstress injuries, abdominal tension and injuries on his finger have cost him all the matches in the past.

Indias test series against England is planned to start from 20 June with the fifth and last test from 31 July.

Former coach Ravi Shastri, including Bumrah flourished in tests, is stressed to give him enough time for recovery during the series. I would be very, very careful (with Bumrah). I would give him two test competitions at the same time and then wait for the break, he told the ICC review.

Ideally, let him play four (tests). You will be tempted to let him play five when he starts in a great way, but it's how his body pulls up. He must have the first opportunity to say, yes, a little, (I) feel the lump. A break would help. Give him that break, he said.