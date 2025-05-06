These Sentells Intel Rep on Georgia football recruitment Has the latter with 5-star QB Jared Curtis at Nashville Christian in Tennessee. He scores like the Nations No. 1 QB and the number 2 general prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The ranking of the ON3 industry has it number 1 QB and No. 6 in general.

Regarding recruiting storylines, there will be a ceremony tonight that offers the Super Bowl with decisions. It is difficult to exceed the intrigues of a 5-star QB obligation that closes its process.

Jared Curtis, the Nations No. 1 QB -Prast for both important composites of the recruitment ranking, will make his decision known at 5:30 PM EST at Nashville Christian School in Tennessee.

He is down to Georgia and Oregon.

Cox Media Property Dawgnation.com will be present to stream the decision on all its social media platforms.

Curtis, 18, will have the choice to take millions of dollars per season from both programs, despite the increased control of payments to university athletes through the proposed regulation of sharing income for sharing home. He will do this from a combined pool of income flows from both schools, their respective collections and also on zero -based notes that must be revised by a third party.

This decision is so close that Dawgnation has learned that Curtiss representatives have drawn up two different announcement videos to go in both directions of the decision. It is also likely that his representation will not know until he makes that decision and then shares one of those two videos on his social media.

The mystery can also extend to both programs. They will learn his choice when he first shares his decision at Nashville Christian and then at the world.

For Georgia it offers the rare chance of a recommendation. Curtis, who has been giving priority for years, was dedicated to the Dawgs for the first time on March 23 last year.

He reversed that decision about seven months later. Curtis told Dawgnation that he has withdrawn that promise, because it just didn't feel good to visit other schools while he was still dedicated to Georgia.

But there was hope.

I am still interested in Georgia, as long as they are interested in me, he said in October.

Oregon was one of those schools he wanted to see. Curtis was even quoted last fall because then Lannings Ducks gave the leader tag. There is no observed leader on his way to today's announcement.

If Curtis chooses Georgia and register early in December, he will be the highest rated QB signator for the program since Justin Fields in 2018. Hed are the first 5-star QB signator since Brock van Day riff in 2021.

The national high school ranking for Curtis is also higher than that of former 5-Star signatories Jacob Eason and Matthew Stafford.

The newest Intel that swirls around this decision does not give school a clear advantage, although there is a monitored optimism in Athens because of fame and location. The most important pitches of Oregons are focused on the program that is more successful in developing the QB position of recent and the attacking competence.

There was another factor that would probably influence this choice, but an interview with Peter Webb of QB Reps last Friday seems to have changed that perception.

Jared Curtis: How much is money on this?

There is a constant perception that the school will win with the biggest Billfold in this recruitment. This is of course the NIL era, where many-published recruits have been lately, where 5-star QBS signators have reportedly ordered packages of $ 2 million to $ 3 million per season.

Curtis even received a NIL evaluation by ON3.com of $ 2.7 million.

Webb told Dawgnation that neither Georgia nor Oregon was the highest bidder for Curtis. There were other schools, including another SEC school, that had the largest selection. His company represents NFL Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Riley Leonard and also has numerous customers in University Football in Alabama, Clemson, Illinois, Tennessee and Texas, including schools.

They represented Curtis dating from his second year when some trade card and clothing agreements came on his way. According to Webb, this decision will not only be a transactional victory for the balance sheets and collectives that represent every school.

Dawgnation has heard that none of these schools was the highest bidder for Curtis.

It's pretty simple, said Webb. If Jared chased the best compensation package, this may be possible a long time ago. These schools may not have been in the final. His interest in Georgia and Oregon and really the difficulty in this decision is motivated by the relationships that HES developed during the recruitment process and the unique opportunities that both programs offer. We will not even know what this complete financial framework looks like until he has committed himself to a university.

Moreover, Curtis never went to competing programs and set up a number for the market.

We were very clear from the start that you want to mention things that are important to you, said Webb. You want to look at the location, the campus, the coaching staff. You want to look at the brand, the history of the program, the QB development, the Quarterback coach, the attacking coordinator and the system. You want to look at the QBs that have come through their program and have reached the next level. You want to look at the recruitment classes. Look at the room. Are there some older boys in the room you could learn from?

It would not be a piece to suspect that the zero piece here is less than 15 percent of the total puzzle.

NIL is a part of it, that is the reality and chance of the landscape at the moment, but for Jared it has been a relatively small factor, said QB REPS marketing director Doug Young. He knows that it is the most important for the field and in class and what will set him up for long -term success. We are proud of Jared to think holistically about this decision. It is an adult approach and it has been very refreshing to see it unfolding.

The conviction is that Georgias bid for the top QB prospect of the nations is competitive with the usual rates for QBS Nationally in the last few cycles.

What would happen here if one of these two schools came in at the 11th hour with a considerably larger supply? Would that influence the decision? Webb said that this probably did not affect this decision.

Curtis has weighed this as if both schools offered the same financial package. The next step was to consider all other factors and to answer this question: where will he be the happiest play of the college football? He took that to heart.

Why Jared Curtis is sought by Georgia and Oregon

Curtis, who led his team to the State's title competition as a first -year student, had a huge junior year. He led his Eagles to a 12-1 record and a run-away 49-21 victory in his return to the State Championship. The 6-foot-3-plus, 225 pound rising senior increased its completion rate by 15 percent in throwing 2,830 yards, 40 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

He has elite talent, but although he is only in high school, there are sentences that can be formed that his ability to make it run with the Josh Allens and Matthew Staffords of the football world.

Apart from his completion rate of 70 percent as a junior, the other wrinkle would be his legs to his play. Curtis ran for 637 Yards and 18 touchdowns last fall. Although he does not run away from elite defenders in the SEC or even the Big ten, he projects to be a serious red-zone weapon.

The 5-star now has a 62 percent career voltage figure while throwing 7,665 Yards, 92 touchdowns and 19 interceptions at a level that comes down to something between class 1a and class 2a in Georgia.

He has been able to play with his legs on the normal, walks past boxes that are larger or faster than or both. Curtis has a career average of 6.7 yards per emergency attempt. He was a total of 1,663 hasty yards and 38 touchdowns.

This decision will not be the only one for Georgia this month. Or for these two schools. Georgia, Miami and Oregon are seen as the most important contenders for 5-star Ot Jackson Cantwell in Missouri.

Cantwell has accelerated his timetable with a decision before 13 May. The countries no. 1 OT Prospect has also recently planned a last-minute visit to UGA set for 10 May.

The Bulldogs have never signed Nations No. 1 QB and no. 1 OT Prospect in the same cycle under head coach Kirby Smart.

