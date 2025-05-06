Almost $ 2 million award confirmed for former college tennis coach who has charged an indictment due to an incorrect sexual relationship with player

Holzgrafe, a former tennis coach of Quincy University, sued the former Quincy tennis player Lozier, related to a rumor that Holzgrafe 'had a sexual relationship with another tennis player he coached'. A jury has awarded Holzgrafe “$ 2,000,000 in general damage, $ 40,000 in special damage and $ 874,000 in punitive damage.” Friday's decision by Judge Sue Myerscough in Holzgrafe v. LozierThe judgment is largely confirmed:

The court assesses the evidence that is most favorable for the non -moving party at this stage. The evidence during the court case was a student at Quincy University in 2017. Before he was a student at the university, the suspect developed a relationship with the plaintiff, who was a tennis coach, of their interactions in different tennis camps. The suspect decided to go to Quincy University and to play for the plaintiff who was the head coach of both men's and women's teams in 2017. By 2017, the relationship of the plaintiff and the suspect was soured. This friction was partly due to the suspect who did not play in different tennis matches. Moreover, the suspect believed that the plaintiff was angry with him about the injury of his girlfriend, Abby Moore, who was also in the women's tennis team. Mrs. Moore broke her ankle while practicing on a basketball court with the suspect. In April 2017, various rumors circulated about the tennis program and especially the plaintiff, who was head coach. Although the suspect spoke with another member of the Tennis team, Danyil Vayer, who testified the defendant, told him a rumor about the plaintiff and another tennis player, in particular that the plaintiff had had sex with a female tennis player (“Jane Doe”) during the spring vacation. After this conversation, the suspect repeated this information to two people, his mother, Cindy Lozier, and his girlfriend, Abby Moore. The suspect testified that his mother told him to “keep his mouth shut” and that Abby said she would not tell anyone else. Cindy Lozier, however, called the university and reported the rumor. This was not the first time that Mrs. Lozier had called Quincy University. On the contrary, she gained at least two occasions earlier when there were problems with her son. One occasion concerned the suspect who had a problem with his roommate. Mrs. Lozier called again when she could not find the suspect, her son, for about 3 hours and the Safety and Security Director had found him. The Safety and Security Director, Sam Lathrop, did this and told the suspect to call his mother.

Abby Moore was Jane Doet's best friend, the female tennis player in the middle of this rumor. Although Abby said the suspect that she would not say anything, Abby Jane did that a rumor was spread that Jane does with the tennis coach. This disclosure resulted in a confrontation during the tennis exercise in which the rumor was made more public. A title IX examination was then carried out and both suspect and the plaintiff[] The university left voluntarily.

Among other things, the court concluded that the claimant introduced sufficient evidence of compensation; That “the judgment was not against the clear weight of the evidence and that the coach was a private figure. The court also had an interesting discussion about the liability of the suspect for the further communication of the rumor by the people he told about it:

The suspect argues that the court must have excluded any testimony and damage with regard to republications by third parties. In particular, the suspect argues that these republications did not arise from a first public disclosure and the republications by Abby Moore and the mother of the suspect could not reasonably be foreseen. A speaker who makes a defamatory statement is liable for republications that are the “reasonably foreseeable consequences of his actions.” The suspect argues the “confidential communication” with his mother and girlfriend where he each told that “Vayser told me that coach and [Jane Doe] Had sex during the spring break “cannot meet the standard for foreseeability because these comments would remain private. The suspect thought these conversations were private, but it is reasonably to be provided for in each of the people with whom he spoke would tell this specific information. Mr. Lozier's girlfriend The moment these statements were made, Abby Moore, was the “best friend” of the female tennis player in the middle of this rumor. It does not matter which guarantees or promises have been made by Moore, it is reasonably foreseeable that a fellow student of the same age and experience as Mrs. Moore would tell her best friend a rumor that is spread over her best friend's sex life. This is especially the case when that means that Mrs. Moore's best friend has sex with their tennis coach. It was also reasonably foreseen that Cindy Lozier, the mother of the suspect, would contact the school about this rumor. Cindy Lozier had a history of complaining at Quincy University when her son brought problems with her attention that were non-scholastic in nature. Furthermore, Mr Lozier admitted that his mother made sure that people were “investigated” if they had problems with her son and had previously spoken with other parents of other students about Mr. Holzgrafe, specifically. These facts support a finding that the republications of Mr Loziner's defamatory statements could reasonably be provided and a natural or likely consequence. The suspect last argues because the defamatory statements were made in private conversations instead of the public for a large group, that it was not reasonably foreseeable that repetition would take place … the suspect did not scream outside, on the tennis courts or during a large meeting at Quincy University. However, that fact does not make a republication by his mother at the university or by Mrs. Moore to her best friend, less foreseeable based on the above analysis….

The court concluded that the $ 2 million in “general damage”i.edamage assumed as a probably consequence of the slander, instead of “special damage” that have been specifically proven, was excessive:

The evidence during the process proved that the plaintiff was no longer able to coach student athletes at collegial or club level, lost his part -time job, was humiliated in the eyes of the public and was accused of cheating his wife with a student he coached. Although this evidence shows that the plaintiff has suffered damage as a result of the torturing behavior of the suspect, the compensation amount falls outside a reasonable compensation. Plaintiff, while he suffered emotional damage, and that for his reputation had no physical damage or serious economic damage as a result of the behavior of the suspect. Plaintiff lost a part -time job, but was still employed by the construction company of his family and able to support the needs of his family. The jury clearly took into account the mental suffering, personal humiliation and standing in the community. However, the amount awarded is excessive considering the evidence presented by the plaintiff. The compensatory damage to the judicial conscience shocks in terms of the enormous amount given the usually emotional damage. A price of $ 2 million in which there was no physical injury is indeed excessive and the court will lower the Compensatory Shade Award by 50%to $ 1 million.

But the court did not reduce punitive compensation; Here is a short fragment of that long discussion: