Utah Hockey Club is moving to No. 4 in 2025 NHL Draft Lottery





The Utah Hockey Club only had a 1.5% chance to go up in Monday's lottery. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates a goal as Utah Hockey Club De Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL Hockey in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City organizes on Saturday 22 March 2025.

Happiness was on the side of Utah Hockey Clubs Monday evening. Salt Lake Citys NHL -Franchise moved 10 places to secure the fourth overall choice in the NHL version of 2025, which will be on 27 and 28 June. It is a game changer for us, said general manager Bill Armstrong. To choose four seconds ago, we were 10 back. It is still not sunk. But what a great opportunity for us to be able to move so far in the design and were now at the top. Prior to the Pingpong-Ball Loterij, the club had the 14th highest chances to win the lottery at 1.5%. Utah could only go up a maximum of 10 places to the fourth overall selection and it did. I thought we had won, but it wasn't entirely certain. When they tuned again and showed us that we won you, you just start thinking differently. Your mind simply switches completely to who you can get available at four, said Armstrong. It will be a big challenge for us to go back and look at some of the players who are available at that location. The New York Islanders won the first position in the NHL Draft Lottery and have the first overall choice of the NHL concept. Utah has six choices in the NHL design of 2025: one in each of the first six rounds. I can't wait to crawl with the scouts tomorrow and go over it and see a little. It is clear that we studied the players who were available to us, where we thought they would fall, Armstrong said. Now a bit would jump up and it will be exciting times. The NHL Draft Draft, which was held in the NHL Networks Studio in Secaucus, New Jersey, determined the selection order for the opening 16 picks in the first round of the 2025 design. The team participants are the ones who missed the cut for the playoffs of Stanley Cup 2025.

