Sports
Picks, predictions, opportunities for Philadelphia Cricket Club
Despite the new name and the temporary location, this week's PGA Tour event, the Truist Championship, is technically not a new event on the calendar. The event is previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship and although the permanent house is still quail hollow, it will move to a new location this week while Quail Hollow is organizing PGA Championship in the coming weeks.
So instead of the Wells Fargo championship in Quail Hollow, it is the Truist Championship in Philadelphia Cricket Club. Golf nerds like me begs to organize the PGA Tour to organize an event on the Wissahickon course in Philadelphia Cricket Club, and now, for at least a year, you get our wish.
Philadelphia Cricket Club is the oldest country club in the US and the Wissahickon course was the home course of the famous course designer AW Tillinghast. This week it will be a unique and difficult challenge for some of the best golfers in the world.
Let's dive into the opportunities and my bets to win the sixth characteristic event of the 2025 season.
Top 15 chances via Drafting Sportsbook
Rory Mcilroy: Scottie Scheffler takes the week off after recording the recent weeks CJ Cup Byron Nelson, so that Rory McIlroy leaves the clear favorite on 4-1 this week. Remember that, despite the fact that it is the defending champion, which means little with the edition of these years of the event that takes place in Philly Cricket instead of Quail Hollow. This will be McIlroys First Non-Team event since winning the Masters. He and Shane Lowry finished T12 in the Zurich Classic two weeks after Augusta.
Justin Thomas: Justin Thomas comes from a victory over the RBC heritage, and now that he broke his winless drought, the locks can open. His striking figures from the ball have been one of the best of his career, so if there is a golfer who can remove McIlroy this week, it might be JT.
Tommy Fleetwood +2800 (via Draftkings)
Tommy Fleetwood is still looking for his first victory over North -American soil, and although it seems impossible for him to get it for at the moment, I think she could all bet on him once a season. I use my only Fleetwood bet from 2025 this week. He comes the event in fourth place in the field in True Strokes-Winter Tee to Green in the past three months. He is also fresh from a solo solo seventh at the RBC heritage heritage.
Fleetwood is also an underrated scrambler of the golf ball, something that is always important on a Tilling Hastbaan. He is eighth in the field for real strokes that have been won around the Green for the past three months. Is this finally the week that he gets his long -awaited victory? It is worth a bet on 28-1.
Daniel Berger +4000 (via Draftkings)
Now it can be time to invest some shares in Daniel Berger. He is the sixth in the field in real beating in the past three months and, just like Fleetwood, is fresh from a great finish at the RBC heritage and finished T3. It was his second top three finish in 2025.
Berger is also a fantastic long-iron player, something that will probably be the key at Philadelphia Cricket Club. He is in fifth place on the PGA Tour in the vicinity of the 200-225 Yards hole. He looks like a good gamble at 40-1 this week.
Alex Noren Top 20 +330 (via Draftkings)
One of my favorite storylines of the week is the return of Alex Noren. The Swede had one of his best statistical seasons of his career in 2024 and finished 12th on the PGA Tour in total strokes, but he has not made it since October due to a hamstring/bilbraan.
It is also difficult to trust a golfer who makes his first start of an injury, but based on how strong his game was last season, I think he is worth posting a top 20 finish in his first start of 2025 on +330.
Are you new to Draftkings? Register today and place a $ 5 bet to earn one Guaranteed $ 200 on bonus bets. Win of Lose, Draftkings will immediately issue six $ 25 bonus betting.
Odds refresh periodically and can be changed.
If you or someone you know have a gambling problem and want help, call 1-800 gambler.
You can view everything Iain's bets here!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/betting/truist-championship-preview-picks-predictions-odds-philadelphia-cricket-club
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Are American doctors ready when measles gets endemic again?
- An expert in American-chinoine relations discusses the trade war between countriesExBulletin
- Temu stops China expeditions to us, moves to American warehouses
- Trump's Greenland obsession is really Russia and China
- The Laskos turn for ITTF World Para Challenger!
- Gophers Hockey Lands Commitment from Ushl Stud Tate Pritchard
- 'We will never go back to America in the same way': How the world sees the first 100 days of Trump
- PTI is united in the army against Indian aggression
- Behrend Women's Tennis Faces No.10 Carnegie Mellon at NCAA Regionals
- The cuts have eliminated more than a dozen American government monitoring programs
- Missouri Valley football names Commissioner, Restructuring Governance – Inforum
- What does Trump's Film Fares mean for Hollywood and movies? | | | |]BBC News