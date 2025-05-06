



A high school student in South California was killed on Sunday after a suspected drunk driver had hit him, according to the police. The police of Manhattan Beach said that officers arrested 33-year-old Jenia Belt on suspicion of Dui and murder at 12:46 pm on Sunday, after a person on the street was found next to a car. According to Fox 11The victim was identified as Braun Levi, an 18-year-old student at Loyola High School who was only a month away from graduation. He was planning to go to the University of Virginia after graduating. The police hold belt without bail. Levi was a senior at Loyola High School, where he would graduate in June. He was a four-year-old Varsity Starter in the High School Tennis Team and is considered “one of the most experienced student athletes in the program history” after winning a competition championship on April 29, according to a social media post of the Catholic Jesuit school. The 16-year-old fireman in Missouri killed in the line of duty The senior in high school, in addition to his participation in the tennis team, was also an Ultimate Team Captain, student Council member, volleyball team manager and more. The Loyola High School Athletics Department paid homage to Levi in ​​a social media post on Sunday. “We are deeply sad to share the news of the death of Loyola High School Senior, Braun Levi,” wrote the athletics department of the school. “His sweet personality, infectious smile and boundless energy made him a beloved member of the Loyola community. He was a real man for and with others, and we will miss him very much. We love you, Braun.” Braun's death comes at a time when his parents recently lost their house in the Palisades Fire, which moves them to South Bay, according to the Los Angeles Times. LSU football player Colin Hurley is injured in car accident on campus: police report Braun's friends have showered his Instagram page with moving messages after he died. 'Everyone you got to know know how happy they are. You have never met a stranger and left an impact on everyone you have met. I'm going to live and love when you are every day. You look the fam from heaven and keep an eye on them here. Shotgun One for me in heaven. Love you Brauny, “wrote a person. Loyola High School Director Jamal Adams spoke very much about Braun in a message to staff and students on Sunday. Click here to get the Fox News app “Braun was a radiant presence in our Loyola family ring light, joy and inspiration for everyone he touched,” wrote Adams. A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening in memory of Braun.

