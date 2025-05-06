Truist Championship on Philadelphia Cricket Club Weather Forecast has rain chance

The prediction is approximately par for the course for the early days of May in the Philly region: more random showers are possible from Tuesday to Friday.

And then Meersman, along with Legions of Golf fans and some of the elite golfers of the nations, is one of those who would not complain if the showers decide to skip Flourtown.

Meersman is the Chief Planning Officer and director of land and facilities at the venerable Philadelphia Cricket Club Golf Course, who is organizing the Truist championship this week, one of the most profitable PGA Tour events.

There is a good chance that raindrops will find their way to the Flourtown Greens at one point between Tuesday and Friday, and spectators would be advised well to arm themselves with ponchos and umbrellas.

But the prospects for the weekend, when the competition will climax, is much brighter, said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

It is expected that both days will be dry and sunny, on time for the jobs of the jobs in the national spotlights, with highlights in the 60s Saturday and mid -70s on Sunday.

Conditions for the Philadelphia Cricket Club course

In a sentiment that is unlikely shared by many of those who have to mow, Meersman said he was very happy to see that part of the grass on the track was finally starting to look like it was rough.

That is the area along the Fairways where grass can grow the golfers and therefore challenge golfers (if not annoyed), and it started to look like its old self in the last 10 days.

It came at the last minute, he said.

Just like lawns everywhere in the region, knives of green grass on the track had shared space this spring with dusty soils, he said. That phenomenon seems to be the result of the recent rain of grass water on top of running drought conditions. Drought advice remains in force throughout the region.

The vegetation apparently still recovers from the record of rain in the fall, and the dryness, say meteorologists, is exacerbated by record winds.

The weather service reported that in the period from 1 November to 30 April Philadelphia officially experienced more days with gusts of 30 km / h or higher than in a comparable period, because the data was stored at the airport. Winds accelerate evaporation.

But in the past two months the precipitation was almost normal throughout the region and the grasses appeared to have benefited from the heavy rainfall of 11 April.

Meersman said that 0.62 centimeters of rain was measured on Saturday on the Cricket Club Course, with an extra 0.2 from Monday afternoon.

However, all that dryness of dryness has contributed to reducing the squishiness factor, he said.

The prediction for the PGA Tournament

Golfers were able to bring in some practice rounds on Monday, Meersman said, and probably it will probably be on Tuesday among all the raindrops. The weather service mentioned the fall in the precipitation at 80%.

Showers are possible again on Wednesday, although the chances fall to 40%.

The T -shirt times, Thursday, planned to start at 8 o'clock, must be dry, said John Feerick, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc.

Then it will be a little dicier. Potential there could be a delay on Thursday afternoon, he said. Friday doesn't look that good. It could just rain at any time.

On the positive side, no thunderstorms are expected on one of the days, and if there is something, the rains have shown the Loterij-Balkarakter of spring showers since Saturday.

Meteorologists warn that it is almost impossible to predict exactly when and where showers will occur.

What fell on the golf course was about five times what was registered at Philadelphia International and Northeast Airports. In the meantime, the weather service reported that at one point on Saturday evening, Lincoln Drive had flooded three to four feet of water on Wissahickon Avenue.

Meersman said that a way to look at a 40% chance of rain is a 60% chance of no rain.