



Fargo de Missouri Valley Football Conference not only mentioned a new commissioner on Monday, the competition went a few steps further when adding his front office. Jeff Jackson, the Commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference The non-football entity of the competition will take over the old MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito on 1 July. Jackson has been the Missouri Valley Commissioner since 2021. In addition, the MVFC called Josh Fenton as an executive adviser for the League, a movement that was aimed at further deploying the Summit League and MVFC. Fenton remains as commissioner of the top, a job he had since 2023. What it does is that a competition of one sport such as the MVFC can benefit from some of the operational sources of the top, such as marketing, branding, visibility and creative content. “Many of the things we have seen in other conferences in terms of promoting the brand,” said Ndsu athletic director Matt Larsen. “So I think being able to use some of those resources in both competitions that I think will help us.” Four schools, including the state of North Dakota, are members of both the top and MVFC, where the others are the state of South Dakota, South Dakota and North Dakota. Summit members Denver, Kansas City, Omaha and Oral Roberts do not do field football programs, while St. Thomas is a member of the Pioneer Football League, who previously had Viverito as a special assistant. This partnership will promote a mutually affordable relationship between our two conferences, thereby guaranteeing the continuous success of the MVFC and at the same time a stable framework for our membership is set up, Jackson said in a statement. Our collective efforts will play an important role in delivering an exceptional experience for our student athletes. Valley Football has seven schools that are members of other competitions for other sports: Illinois State, Murray State, Indiana State, Noord -iowa and Zuid -Oillinois are members of the Missouri Valley and Youngstown State is a member of the Horizon League. The MVFC has also announced that it will add a Chief Operating Officer. The conference said in a press release that the MVFC will remain an independent legal entity, other than the Multisport conferences of the Members Settings. Before taking over the valley, Jackson was Executive Associated Commissioner of the Big 12 Conference for three years and as a deputy commissioner of the Big South Conference for four years before. He cut his canvas in athletics in men's basketball, where he coached for 30 years in various positions, including eight years as head coach at Furman and three years in New Hampshire. He graduated in 1984 at Cornell University. Vivrito retires after being the only commissioner who has known the competition. She was paramount when the Gateway Football Conference was formed in 1985 and later changed its name to the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2008, the year NDSU and SDSU came to the competition. Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioner Jeff Jackson

Jeff would like to dispel the idea that he was in the neighborhood when Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press, but he is on his third decade of reporting with forum communication. The son of a reporter and a teacher of English, and the brother of a reporter, has worked in the Jamestown Sun, Bismarck Tribune and since 1990 he has had the forum, where he has treated the North Dakota State Athletics.

Jeff has treated all nine of NDSU's Division I FCS national football titles and has written three books: “Horns Up”, “North Dakota Tough” and “Covid Kids”. He is the radio presenter of “The Golf Show with Jeff Kolpack” from April to August.

