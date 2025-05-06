Sports
The Laskos turn for ITTF World Para Challenger!
It is again challenger time for the good and large of the para table tennis world, while another Cast from Top class is preparing to perform it for the medals in Lasko.
Stop four of this Challenger series to Slovenia, and marks the final of a three-week run that brought us to Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Montengros Podgorica. And with the stars in line again, it knew for sure that it would hit as hard as everything that came earlier.
Who was prepared?
201 entries, 39 countries and a world of talent. That is what Lasko is looking forward to, and as always the big names here are abundant.
In the competition of the men, each category is flooded with medal hopeful, so well led by some of the biggest names in numeric order. Starting with MS1 and Rob Davies from Groot -Britain, almost everything has won to win. The Rio 2016 Paralympic champion, but confronted with fierce competition here of names such as Italys Federico Falco.
Fabien Lamirult of France has already found so much success on the circuit this year, and the MS2 legend goes again in Lasko, while together with Jiri Suchanek.
It feels negligent to get so far into the line -up without calling the iconic Tommy Urhaug. With a medium cabinet larger than understanding, Urhaug is another that is impressed by Paris and he hopes that the government will have new additions to it the end of this week.
The names keep coming elsewhere. Will Bayley and Peter Rosenmeier are two more. For the full list, go to the event section of our website.
And on the women's side of the competition, it is stacked. Andela Muzinic (more in the next section!) Had an event to remember last week and this week is going gold again, while Germanys Paris 2024 WS4 champion, Sandra Mikolaschek, wants to have a significant impact on this series.
In WS7, Games medal winners Kubra Korkut and Bly Twomey -look look destined to fight things out, one of Brazils that lights light, Bruna Alexandre, is set up in WS10, with Kanami Furukawa that impression in WS11.
Restore the last time -out
An event of wonder, surprises and the unprecedented skills that you don't find anywhere else. We left Podgorica Like we knew we would do, after an exciting event that continued what a revolutionary event system was.
In an event that saw a big return for people like Kelly van Zon and Najlah Al Dayyeni, the two Olympic champions did what they do best: gold medals home. But the biggest story was demonstrably from Croatias C3 specialist, Andela Muzinic.
Three events, three gold medals. It is exactly what the reigning Paris 2024 champion does, because Muzinic completed a clean sweeping of victories in singles, mixed doubles and women's doubles. The Podgorica outing is just the newest big success story of a spectacular few months, starting with that victory in Paris and also victories in the earlier season. Click here for a complete overview of the series and each result.
There is much more to come
The run of consistent Challenger events can come to an end this week, but there is much more that you are ready for. And the best little? It starts in the same place where we are now going!
From 12-16 May the first elite competition will play in this new series in Lasko, presented by I Feel Slovenia 2025. It is destined to be huge, with the best on the planet on the way to Slovenia for this selection framework. Then come two future events in South America, such as Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile Play -Gastheer.
How to follow?
Brings you the best of the promotion in two tables on our Youtube -channelWhile you can follow the results as they happen on our website. Go to our social media channels for the best days to relive scores, images and clips.
General news para table tennis
Sources
https://www.ittf.com/2025/05/06/its-laskos-turn-for-ittf-world-para-challenger/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
